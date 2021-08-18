checkAd

DGAP-News Schaltbau Holding AG: EcoVadis rating again improved

Schaltbau Holding AG: EcoVadis rating again improved

Schaltbau Holding AG: EcoVadis rating again improved

Among top 15% in sector comparison of companies rated by EcoVadis
Improvements particularly in environmental aspects contribute to good result
Silver status achieved with 59 of 100 points (2020: 54 of 100)
Sustainability and responsible corporate governance guiding management principles
 

Munich, 18 August 2021 - Schaltbau Holding AG [ISIN DE000A2NBTL2] has further improved on last year's result in the annual EcoVadis sustainability rating by scoring 59 of a possible 100 points (2020: 54 of 100) and again achieved Silver status. With over 75,000 companies assessed, EcoVadis is one of the largest globally operating sustainability rating organisations. In a sector comparison (manufacturers of electronic components and boards), EcoVadis rated the Schaltbau Group among the top 15% of the companies it assessed. Improvements in environmental aspects in particular contributed to the positive result. Sustainability and responsible corporate governance are among the Schaltbau Group's key management principles.

"We are delighted about the excellent score achieved in this year's rating, particularly in a sector comparison," said Dr Jürgen Brandes, CEO of Schaltbau Holding AG. "The further improvement and the additional five points on our scorecard show that we are on the right track with the implementation of our ESG strategy."

Comprehensive CSR rating

EcoVadis is a globally operating provider of sustainability assessments aimed at collaboratively improving the performance of global supply chains. EcoVadis ratings concentrate on 21 criteria in the four categories of Environment, Labour and Human Rights, Ethics, and Sustainable Procurement, based on internationally recognised sustainability standards such as the principles of the UN Global Compact, the conventions of the International Labour Organization (ILO), the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) standard, the ISO 26000 standard and the CERES principles.

