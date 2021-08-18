checkAd

Reliq Health Technologies, Inc. Expands iUGO Care Platform to Support Medicare-Funded RPM, CCM and BHI Services for HIV Patients

HAMILTON, Ontario, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (TSXV:RHT or OTC:RQHTF or WKN:A2AJTB) (“Reliq” or the “Company”), a rapidly growing global telemedicine company that develops innovative Virtual Care solutions for the multi-billion dollar Healthcare market, today announced that, in response to customer demand, it has expanded its proprietary iUGO Care platform to support Medicare-funded Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), Chronic Care Management (CCM) and Behavioural Health Integration (BHI) services provide by clinicians treating HIV patients.

“There are over 1.2 Million people in the US currently living with HIV,” said Dr. Lisa Crossley, CEO of Reliq Health Technologies, Inc. “Roughly 80% of these patients are under age 65 but qualify for Medicare due to disability, and since all individuals over age 65 are covered by Medicare the vast majority of individuals living with HIV qualify for Medicare-funded virtual care services delivered using the iUGO Care platform. People living with HIV are more likely to experience early onset of age-related illnesses such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes and kidney disease, and tend to be more severely affected than their age-matched counterparts who do not have HIV. A large percentage of these patients do not have primary care physicians but instead rely on specialized HIV clinics for all of their healthcare. Historically these clinics have been underfunded and understaffed, which led to requests from clinic staff to have Reliq expand our iUGO Care platform to enable them to better serve HIV patients through virtual care. The expansion to our platform allows clinicians to leverage Medicare-funded virtual care programs like Remote Patient Monitoring, Chronic Care Management and Behavioural Health Integration to provide high quality, proactive care to HIV patients while generating new revenue streams for their clinics. The average HIV clinic will receive an additional $372 USD per patient per month by deploying iUGO Care, while improving health outcomes and quality of life for HIV patients. Reliq expects to begin onboarding HIV patients this fall, at an average revenue of $65 USD per patient per month for the Company.”

