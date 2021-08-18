Netcompany Shares Seen Dropping After Earnings Miss, Disappointing Guidance
(PLX AI) – Netcompany shares are set to drop today after earnings missed expectations and the guidance upgrade was disappointing, analysts said. Q2 EBITA and margins were lower than expectedThe company lifted FY organic revenue guidance to 18-20% …
(PLX AI) – Netcompany shares are set to drop today after earnings missed expectations and the guidance upgrade was disappointing, analysts said. Q2 EBITA and margins were lower than expectedThe company lifted FY organic revenue guidance to 18-20% …
- (PLX AI) – Netcompany shares are set to drop today after earnings missed expectations and the guidance upgrade was disappointing, analysts said.
- Q2 EBITA and margins were lower than expected
- The company lifted FY organic revenue guidance to 18-20% from 15-20%, but left EBIT margin unchanged at 23-25%, while consensus is higher, at 25.5%
- The EBITA miss and a higher cost base are due to a combination of DKK 7 million severance payment in the UK, increased use of external consultants and continued investments
- Consensus is likely to be cut 3-5% and we expect a negative share reaction, Nordea said
- Netcompany is seeing short-term margin dilution, and weak margins are disappointing, SEB said
Netcompany Group Bearer and/or registered Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare