Interim Report H1 2021

Release no. 31/2021

A solid second quarter

We are satisfied with the result for Q2 and the first 6 months overall. Columbus has reached the first milestones in executing the Focus23 strategy, comprising the re-organization of the company in a new customer focused matrix structure. It is time to unleash the full potential of our skilled employees, relevant end-to-end solutions and the increasing demand for digitalization services”, says CEO and President Søren Krogh Knudsen.

Financial highlights for the period 1 January to 30 June 2021
All numbers and comments in the H1 report are on the continued business, thus excluding the divested entities To-Increase and Baltics.

Financial figures

DKKm Q2 2021 Q2 2020 ∆% H1 2021 H1 2020 ∆%
Revenue reported 426 402 6% 847 859 -1%
Foreign exchange -5 0 0% -4 0 0%
Organic revenue 421 402 5% 843 859 -2%
             
EBITDA reported 31 28 12% 86 67 28%
Adjustment of provision for loss making contract 0 2 -100% 0 6 -100%
Normalized EBITDA 31 30 3% 86 73 18%
             
Normalized EBITDA-margin 7.4% 7.6% -1.8% 10.3% 8.5% 20.0%

Revenue specification

DKKm Q2 2021 Q2 2020 H1 2021 H1 2020 2020
           
Sale of services          
Cloud ERP 204 198 418 435 780
Columbus Care 68 58 131 122 233
Digital Commerce 42 36 81 74 128
Data & Analytics 8 6 13 12 24
Customer Experience & Engagement 7 7 16 13 24
Other Local Business 19 19 39 37 72
Total sale of services 348 324 698 693 1,261
           
Sale of products          
Cloud ERP 58 59 114 130 248
Columbus Care 6 5 10 9 20
Digital Commerce 4 3 7 6 10
Data & Analytics 0 0 1 1 1
Customer Experience & Engagement 1 0 1 1 3
Other Local Business 9 11 16 19 35
Total sale of products 78 78 149 166 317
           
Total net revenue 426 402 847 859 1,578

Performance highlights for Q2 2021:

  • Revenue increased by 6% in Q2 2021 to DKK 426m (Q2 2020: 402m)
  • EBITDA increased by 12% in Q2 2021 to DKK 31m (Q2 2020: DKK 28m)
  • Profit before tax increased by 14% to DKK 13m (Q2 2020: 12m)
  • Customer hours increased from 55% to 59%
  • Extraordinary dividend pay-out of DKK 6 per share, amounting to DKK 776m in total.

Outlook for 2021
Columbus maintains outlook for 2021:

  • Revenue is expected to be in the range of DKK 1,650m and DKK 1,800m.
  • EBITDA is expected to be in the range of DKK 125m and DKK 150m.

Live webcast and conference call
Columbus is hosting a live webcast and conference call on 18 August 2021 at 13:00 CET. The webcast is hosted by CEO & President Søren Krogh Knudsen and Corporate CFO Hans Henrik Thrane.

Webcast: Please login to the webcast via Columbus’ investor site where you can follow the presentation and submit your written questions during the call: https://ir.columbusglobal.com/calendar-and-events

Conference call: It will be possible to raise a question during the presentation. Dial in details:

  • Denmark: +45 32 72 04 17
  • UK/International: +44 (0) 2071928338
  • USA: +1 6467413167
  • Conference-ID: 2758791

Please dial in a few minutes before to allow time for registration of name and company.

For further information, please contact:

About Columbus
Columbus is a global digital consultancy headquartered in Denmark. For +30 years, we have helped more than 5,000 ambitious companies transform, maximize, and futureproof their business digitally. Columbus employs more than 1,800 digital advisors and consultants focused on the manufacturing-, retail & distribution-, and food & process industries. We offer end-to-end digital services and solutions within Strategy & Change, Cloud ERP, Data & Analytics, Application Management, Digital Commerce, and Customer Experience. Columbus has offices and partners all over the world and we deliver our solutions and services locally – on a global scale. Columbus A/S is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen – COLUM

For more information visit www.coloumbusglobal.com.


Attachment





