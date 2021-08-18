Lundbeck Falls Almost 7% After Revenue Hit by Generic Competition Autor: PLX AI | 18.08.2021, 09:19 | 29 | 0 | 0 18.08.2021, 09:19 | (PLX AI) – Lundbeck shares fell nearly 7% in early trading after revenue missed expectations and outlook was cut on generic competition.H1 revenue of DKK 8,233 million was below consensus of DKK 8,304 millionRevenue outlook for the year was trimmed … (PLX AI) – Lundbeck shares fell nearly 7% in early trading after revenue missed expectations and outlook was cut on generic competition.H1 revenue of DKK 8,233 million was below consensus of DKK 8,304 millionRevenue outlook for the year was trimmed … (PLX AI) – Lundbeck shares fell nearly 7% in early trading after revenue missed expectations and outlook was cut on generic competition.

H1 revenue of DKK 8,233 million was below consensus of DKK 8,304 million

Revenue outlook for the year was trimmed to DKK 16.3-16.6 billion from DKK 16.3-16.9 billion after Lundbeck said Northera generic competition led to a very aggressive erosion curve

Northera revenue is now expected to drop 75% for the year, the company said

The sales miss was driven by Northera , which came in 41% below consensus, Bank of America said

Considering the lack of a pipeline and hence limited long-term visibility, we do not think investors will be particularly excited about today's quarterly report, SEB said



H. Lundbeck Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier

H. Lundbeck Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer