BevCanna Announces Product Listings and Purchase Orders from Alberta Gaming and Liquor Commission

Emerging leader in innovative health and wellness beverages and products, BevCanna Enterprises Inc. (CSE:BEV, Q:BVNNF, FSE:7BC) (“BevCanna” or the “Company”) announces today multiple product listings and purchase orders from Alberta Gaming and Liquor Commission (AGLC). The award-winning and highly anticipated products are expected to be on Alberta shelves by the fall.

AGLC is the Government of Alberta's Crown commercial enterprise and agency that oversees the gaming, liquor, and cannabis industries in Alberta. AGLC also operates Alberta's only legal, non-medical online cannabis store. Alberta is Canada's second largest market for adult-use cannabis products, trailing only the Ontario market. The agreement authorizes BevCanna to supply its award winning Keef branded beverages, and white label partner beverages to AGLC for sale and wholesale distribution. The products are anticipated to be available for purchase by over 600 licensed private retailers in Alberta and online through AlbertaCannabis.org.

AGLC has made an initial order of three varieties from #1 selling US beverage brand Keef Brands1; the popular Bubba Kush Classic Soda, Orange Kush Classic Soda and Bubba Kush Root Beer. The three beverages are among the top-ten selling cannabis beverages in Colorado and California2. BevCanna is the exclusive manufacturer of Keef Brands products in Canada.

Green Monké’s Mango Guava, Orange Passionfruit and Tropical Citrus beverages, which are lightly sparkling with a taste of tropical fruit, will also be offered in Alberta Launched in 2018, Green Monké beverages became the #1 selling cannabis beverages in the U.K. by 2019 and were named the best-tasting cannabis drinks in California in June 20213. BevCanna manufactures Green Monké in Canada through its white-label program.

BevCanna is also excited to announce the premiere of local B.C. beverage brand State B Cannabis Beverage Co. in Alberta retailers. Three State B beverages will be listed: Sparkle, Zing and Resolve. Launched by award winning B.C. master mixologist, sommelier and founder of Brujera Elixirs, Kelly Ann Woods, State B is also featured on the upcoming season of the hit show Dragon’s Den. State B’s beverages are exclusively manufactured in Canada through BevCanna’s white-label program.

