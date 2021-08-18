checkAd

mPLUS CORP., and Siemens Sign MOU for Cooperation in Battery Industry

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
18.08.2021, 09:30  |  18   |   |   

mPLUS has global rank leading technologies in battery manufacturing process machines, drawing attention from Siemens.

mPLUS and Siemens are expecting a higher level quality of products and services through their integrated expertise and know-how.

CHEONGJU, South Korea, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- mPLUS CORP., the secondary battery manufacturing process machine suppliers, announced they had signed an MoU with Digital Industries (DI) at Siemens Korea (Siemens Ltd. Seoul · SLS) for collaboration in the battery industry on August 10.

Mr. Rainer Brehm, CEO of Siemens DI FA (Digital industries Factory automation), visited mPLUS head office last month to have collaboration discussion with Mr. Jongsung Kim, the CEO of mPLUS, and the management team. They mutually agreed on the higher-level technical cooperations in the battery industry.

The MoU was signed by Jongsung Kim, the CEO of mPLUS, and Thomas Schmid, Head of Digital Industries of Siemens Korea.

The signed MOU states that joint collaborations are to grow together with integrating core competences of both companies, such as mPLUS's world-class proven technologies in building battery manufacturing process machines and Siemens's state of the art technologies for future automation like digital twin and industry 4.0, in which Siemens plays a key role.

From these collaborations, mPLUS expects to expand its market presence globally and Siemens to maintain its concrete position in the battery industry as the best factory automation solution partner

A representative from mPLUS said, "This MOU shows that the global leading company had recognized mPLUS's global technological competences.", "It has significant meaning to create synergy through a technological and strategic partnership which are covered by specialized expertise in each field of both companies." And added,  "In particular, it will be an advanced collaborations for complete automation of equipment and production plants, not simple hardware cooperation. Through this, we will be able to provide high-level product development and service to global customers."




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

mPLUS CORP., and Siemens Sign MOU for Cooperation in Battery Industry mPLUS has global rank leading technologies in battery manufacturing process machines, drawing attention from Siemens. mPLUS and Siemens are expecting a higher level quality of products and services through their integrated expertise and know-how. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Third-Party Cookies Are Toast, First-Party Data in Demand as Consumers Clamor for Privacy
Equus Energy Group Ramps Up Leadership In Renewable Energy And Environmental Products
Metal Stamping Market Size Worth $270.32 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 3.8%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Citrus Fiber Market to Grow by 1.7x through 2031 with Water Binder & Fat Replacer
1,5-Cyclooctadiene Market Generated ~ $210 Million Revenue in 2020, APAC is the Largest Market Says ...
Simulation Software Market Size to Reach USD 16280 Million by 2027 at CAGR 13.2% - Valuates Reports
Wireless Earbuds Market Size to Reach 14.23 Billion in 2028 | Growing Demand for Electronic Gadgets ...
New Multi-Platform Campaign Encourages Parents to Discuss Racism With Their Children
Global Fashion Retailer SHEIN Announces First-Ever SHEIN X 100K Challenge Series With Guest Judges: Khloé Kardashian, Law Roach, Christian Siriano, Jenna Lyons And Laurel Pantin
Airbus, GRC, Avanti and Get SAT To Provide High-Speed, Secure Satcom-On-The-Move Connectivity
Titel
EY and Microsoft announce expansion of collaboration to drive a US$15b growth opportunity and ...
LG Energy Solution to have 6-year access to nickel, cobalt from Australian Mines amid heated ...
Cryptocurrency Achieves Breakthrough Acceptance as US Senate Negotiators Deem it as Infrastructure
Cryptocurrency Miners Turn to the U.S. in Search of Regulatory Support
Calliditas Therapeutics has resolved on a directed share issue in the amount of 2.4 million shares, ...
Sasol delivered a strong set of results for the year ended 30 June 2021
More Than a Quarter of C-level Execs Unaware of Low-code, No-Code Revolution, According to CLEVR ...
TransDigm Response to Meggitt PLC Announcement
RDIF: Laboratorios Richmond delivers the first batch of over 1 million doses of the Sputnik V vaccine ...
Clearlake and Siris-Backed Newfold Digital Acquires Yoast to Help Customers Get Found Online
Titel
Ascend wins lithium-ion battery additive patent case against Samsung SDI
AKKA Technologies And Modis Unite To Build A Global Smart Industry Leader
Carrier Announces Agreement to Sell its Chubb Fire & Security Business to APi Group Corporation
Why Plant-Based Consumer Goods Are A Booming, Multi-Billion Dollar Business
Cannabis Companies Prepare for Explosive Growth Following Federal US Legalization
Picosun delivers ALD technology to ams OSRAM
Will This Exciting Discovery Create The World's Next Oil Nation
EY and Microsoft announce expansion of collaboration to drive a US$15b growth opportunity and ...
Short Sellers Are Descending On This New Oil Hotspot
Altor acquires a majority stake in oceansapart - continues its long-standing success story within ...
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...