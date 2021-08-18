Novo Nordisk Wegovy Demand Continues to Rise Faster Than Supply Can Catch Up Autor: PLX AI | 18.08.2021, 09:32 | 23 | 0 | 0 18.08.2021, 09:32 | (PLX AI) – Novo Nordisk said delays for prescription fills on its Wegovy obesity drug have grown to a month or longer due to strong demand in the United States.Previously the delay was 3 weeksNovo says delay could last through the remainder of the … (PLX AI) – Novo Nordisk said delays for prescription fills on its Wegovy obesity drug have grown to a month or longer due to strong demand in the United States.Previously the delay was 3 weeksNovo says delay could last through the remainder of the … (PLX AI) – Novo Nordisk said delays for prescription fills on its Wegovy obesity drug have grown to a month or longer due to strong demand in the United States.

Previously the delay was 3 weeks

Novo says delay could last through the remainder of the year

Aims to stabilize supply in early 2022, if not sooner Novo Nordisk (B) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier

Novo Nordisk (B) Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer