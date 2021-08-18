Novo Nordisk Wegovy Demand Continues to Rise Faster Than Supply Can Catch Up
- (PLX AI) – Novo Nordisk said delays for prescription fills on its Wegovy obesity drug have grown to a month or longer due to strong demand in the United States.
- Previously the delay was 3 weeks
- Novo says delay could last through the remainder of the year
- Aims to stabilize supply in early 2022, if not sooner
