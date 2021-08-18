AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT

18 August 2021

HIGHLIGHTS

- Das Bohrloch SODD001 auf dem Sortekap-Prospekt ist abgeschlossen und erste Untersuchungen zeigen die folgenden interessanten Zonen:

- Von 59,2-112,2 m im Bohrloch

- 2% Chalkopyrit

- 121,9-180,0 m im Bohrloch

- 80% Magnetit + 5% verstreutes Sulfid (Pyrrhotit + andere)

- 180,7-193,4 m Bohrloch

- 80% magnetite80 % Magnetit

- Von 195,2-196,5 m im Bohrloch

- 30% durchdringendes Sulfid (Pyrrhotit + kleiner Chalkopyrit)

- Von 200,7-209,8 m im Bohrloch

- 90% Magnetit + 10% vereinzeltes Sulfid (Pyrrhotit + geringfügiger Chalkopyrit)

- 214,6-222,0 m im Bohrloch

- 60% Magnetit

- 222,0-223,2 m Bohrloch

- 1% vereinzeltes Pentlandit

- 226,6-234,6m Bohrloch

- 2% zerstreutes? Pentlandit

- 234.6-236.7m Bohrloch

- 80% Magnetit

- Das Bohrloch zielte auf eine Anomalie der induzierten Polarisation (IP) aus einer im Jahr 2020 durchgeführten Untersuchung. Die Anomalie wurde durch das Vorhandensein einer Sulfidmineralisierung in der Zieltiefe bestätigt.

- Die Bohrung bei SODD002 hat begonnen. Sie zielt auf die IP-Anomalie ab und befindet sich 350 m südlich von SODD001.

- Das Bohrloch MIDD007 auf dem Miki-Prospekt ist abgeschlossen, nachdem es erfolgreich den Miki Fjord Dyke und Zonen mit Kupfersulfidmineralisierung durchteuft hat.

- Die aeromagnetisch-radiometrische Untersuchung des Ryberg-Lizenzgebiets ist zu 100 % abgeschlossen und hat zahlreiche interessante Gebiete identifiziert, von denen einige in den kommenden Wochen durch Bohrungen erprobt werden sollen.

Conico Limited (ASX: CNJ) ("Conico" oder "das Unternehmen") und seine hundertprozentige Tochtergesellschaft Longland Resources Ltd ("Longland") freuen sich, die vorläufigen Ergebnisse der abgeschlossenen Bohrlöcher SODD001 und MIDD007 bekannt zu geben, die sich auf den Sortekap- bzw. Miki-Prospekten befinden. Inzwischen wurde mit den Bohrungen in den Löchern SODD002 bei Sortekap und MIDD008 bei Miki begonnen. Darüber hinaus ist die regionale magnetisch-radiometrische Untersuchung nun zu 100 % abgeschlossen und hat mehrere interessante Gebiete innerhalb des 4.521 km2 großen Ryberg-Projektgebiets aufgezeigt..

Thomas Abraham-James, CEO von Longland, sagte:

"Der Fund bei Sortekap ist signifikant, wir sehen mehrere Mineralisierungsarten in einem einzigen Bohrloch. Die IP-Untersuchung in Verbindung mit der Oberflächengeochemie hat uns erfolgreich zu einem sehr aussichtsreichen Standort geführt, der auch die meisten magnetischen Messwerte im gesamten Ryberg-Projektgebiet aufweist - wie die vor kurzem abgeschlossene regionale magnetische Untersuchung zeigt. Dies eröffnet uns ein sehr großes Gebiet von Interesse, das wir nun ernsthaft untersuchen werden."

Bohrloch SODD001



Bohrloch SODD001 ist das erste Bohrloch auf dem Sortekap-Prospekt und zielt auf eine Nickelsulfidmineralisierung ab, die an der Oberfläche zu sehen ist, sowie auf eine leitfähige Anomalie, die bei der IP-Untersuchung 2020 festgestellt wurde. Das Bohrloch durchteufte eine komplexe Geologie, wobei vorläufige Untersuchungen eine Mineralisierung in Form von Sulfiden und massivem Magnetit ergaben (Abb. 7).

Der Kragen des Bohrlochs befand sich auf serpentinisiertem ultramafischem Gestein, das in massive Magnetiteinheiten übergeht, die ~5-10 % verstreutes Sulfid enthalten, bei dem es sich größtenteils um Chalkopyrit mit untergeordnetem Pyrrhotit handelt (Abb.1). Der massive Magnetit beginnt bei 121,9 m, wo er bis zu einer Tiefe von 236,7 m im Bohrloch anhält, mit dazwischen liegenden Pausen, nach denen er nur noch sporadisch auftritt. In Anbetracht der geologischen Gegebenheiten und der vorläufigen Texturanalyse wird der Magnetit als Produkt einer hydrothermalen Aktivität interpretiert, die serpentinisiertes ultramafisches Gestein überlagert, wobei es zu einer umfangreichen Remobilisierung und Rekristallisierung metallreicher Phasen gekommen ist.

Weiter unten im Bohrloch enthält die massive Magnetit-Einheit Relikt-Enklaven von mineralisierten Metavulkaniten, die eine Sulfidmineralisierung in Form von sichtbarem Pyrrhotit und Chalkopyrit sowie anderen nicht identifizierten Sulfidmineralien beherbergen (Abb. 5). Innerhalb der massiven Magnetit-Einheit tauchen die Metavulkanite wieder auf und beherbergen semimassiven Pyrrhotit, Chalkopyrit und möglicherweise andere Sulfidmineralien, die über 1,3 m bestehen (Abb. 2 und 3)

Gegen Ende des Bohrlochs ist der Magnetit mit Metavulkaniten durchsetzt, die eine beträchtliche hydrothermale Alteration erfahren haben, was zu einer Auslaugung des metavulkanischen Wirtsgesteins und zu mineralisierten Adern mit Sulfiden und Schichtsilikaten führte (Abb. 6).

Bei 239 m wurde der Kontakt zwischen dem metavulkanischen/ultramafischen Paket und dem Gneis erreicht. Dementsprechend wurde das Bohrloch bei 287 m Bohrlochtiefe beendet und die Bohrung SODD002 hat seitdem begonnen.

Sortekap Diskussion



Es wird davon ausgegangen, dass die IP-Untersuchung die Sulfidmineralisierung erfolgreich identifiziert hat, wobei das Bohrloch SODD001 innerhalb von 10 m der interpretierten aufladbaren Anomalie Sulfide durchschnitt (Abb. 8). Die IP-Anomalie wird nun neigungsabwärts mit mindestens zwei weiteren Bohrlöchern erneut erprobt, von denen das erste derzeit niedergebracht wird (SODD002).

Die nachfolgenden Bohrlöcher befinden sich in archäischem Grünstein-Amphibolit, von dem bekannt ist, dass er an der Oberfläche Gold in Quarzadern enthält. Frühere Oberflächenproben ergaben Gehalte von bis zu 2,7 g/t, wobei das Gold mit Spurensulfiden in Verbindung gebracht wurde. Jedes Bohrloch wird daher in zwei Zonen von Interesse eindringen: in den Amphibolit für Gold und dann in die tiefer liegende IP-Anomalie.

Der in SODD001 angetroffene Magnetit ist massiv, feinkörnig und erstreckt sich über eine Gesamtlänge von 89,4 m im Bohrloch. Er unterscheidet sich von den bekannten Lagerstätten in Australien, wo Eisen hauptsächlich in gebänderten Eisenformationen (BIF) vorkommt. Stattdessen ist der Magnetit bei Sortekap das Ergebnis einer hydrothermalen Umwandlung von Serpentinit und ähnelt eher den langlebigen Cogne-Lagerstätten in Italien, die vom Mittelalter bis 1979 Magnetit produzierten. Neben dem Magnetit ist auch eine verstreute Sulfidmineralisierung vorhanden, und es steht noch eine Analyse aus, um festzustellen, welche anderen Metalle außer Eisen vorhanden sein könnten.

Die vorläufigen Ergebnisse bei Sortekap sind sehr ermutigend und das Vorhandensein von Magnetit ist etwas, das bei der IP-Untersuchung nicht festgestellt wurde. Die vor kurzem durchgeführte magnetische Untersuchung per Hubschrauber hat jedoch Sortekap und einen etwa 13 km südöstlich gelegenen Ort, der als Pyramiden bezeichnet wird, als die am stärksten magnetischen Orte innerhalb des gesamten Ryberg-Projektgebiets identifiziert. Das kombinierte Gebiet, das von Interesse ist, erstreckt sich über ca. 75 km2 und gilt als äußerst aussichtsreich für zusätzliche Sulfid- und Magnetitmineralisierungen.

Eine erste Erkundung von Pyramiden hat stattgefunden, wobei Eisenoxid leicht zu erkennen war. Die Geologie besteht bekanntermaßen aus archäischen metamorphen Gesteinen (wie z.B. bei Sortekap in SODD001), die von ca. 100 Millionen Jahre alten marinen Schiefergesteinen überlagert werden, die von mafischen Schwellen durchdrungen wurden. Eine weitere Erkundung dieser Lokalität ist geplant, mit der Absicht, in dieser Feldsaison Standorte für Bohrungen zu finden.

Regionale magnetisch-radiometrische Untersuchung



Die regionale magnetisch-radiometrische Untersuchung aus der Luft wurde von New Resolution Geophysics (NRG) aus Südafrika erfolgreich abgeschlossen (Abb. 9). Sie nutzten ihr 'Xcite'-System und flogen in einem Abstand von 200 m und in einem Abstand von 100 m über die Sortekap- und Miki-Prospekte sowie über den Togeda Dyke. Die Daten sind von hoher Qualität, da sie täglich von NRG-Technikern und wöchentlich von dem beratenden Geophysiker Kim Frankcombe in Perth überprüft werden.

Die regionalen Daten stellen die erste geophysikalische Untersuchung dar, die jemals über den größten Teil des Lizenzgebiets durchgeführt wurde. Die Daten werden derzeit abschließend verarbeitet und interpretiert. Erste Ergebnisse haben jedoch bereits Gebiete von großem Interesse aufgezeigt, darunter Magnetismus bei Sortekap und Pyramiden.

Bohrloch MIDD007



Das Bohrloch MIDD007 auf dem Miki-Prospekt durchteufte erfolgreich den mafischen Miki Fjord Dyke in 144 m Tiefe, der aus dem Gneis des Landgesteins hervorgeht (Abb. 10). Vorläufige Untersuchungen ergaben das Vorhandensein von Kupfersulfiden (Chalkopyrit) in Form von Blasen (bis zu 5 mm Durchmesser) und in Adern, die mit Quarzkarbonat verbunden sind, beides im Gabbro (Abb. 11 und 12). Die aus dieser Bohrung gewonnenen Informationen sind wertvoll und helfen bei der Bestimmung der Ausrichtung des Dykes und werden bei zukünftigen Bohrungen wie MIDD008, die gerade etwa 800 m nord-nordöstlich von Bohrung MIDD007 begonnen hat, hilfreich sein.

Über das Cu-Ni-Co-Pd-Au-Prospekt Miki

Das Miki-Prospekt ist Teil des Ryberg-Projekts, das sich an der Ostküste Grönlands, etwa 350 km nordwestlich von Island, befindet. Die Conico-Tochtergesellschaft Longland ist 100-prozentige Eigentümerin und Betreiberin der Lizenzen, die eine Fläche von 4.521 km2 umfassen.

Das Miki-Prospekt enthält eine magmatische Sulfidmineralisierung in Verbindung mit tertiären mafischen Gesteinsschichten, die in archäischen Grundgebirgsgneis und kreidezeitliche Sedimente eingedrungen sind. Es gibt gut entwickelte Vorkommen von Kupfer-Palladium-Gold-reichen Sulfiden an der Oberfläche, wobei die Mineralisierung in Form von kugelförmigen Sulfiden mit einem Durchmesser von bis zu ~15 cm auftritt, die aus Pyrrhotit und Chalkopyrit bestehen.

Schürfproben von Longland aus dem Oberflächengestein ergaben bis zu 2,2 % Kupfer, 0,8 % Nickel, 3,3 g/t Palladium und 0,15 g/t Gold. Eine zweite nickelhaltige Sulfidphase ist ebenfalls vorhanden, wobei die Oberflächenproben bis zu 0,8 % Nickel und 0,1 % Kobalt enthielten.

Im Auftrag des Vorstandes.



/

Guy T Le Page, FFIN, MAusIMM

Executive Director

KLÄRUNG DER ZUSTÄNDIGEN PERSONEN

Die in diesem Bericht enthaltenen Informationen zu Explorationsergebnissen beziehen sich auf Informationen, die von Thomas Abraham-James, einem Vollzeitmitarbeiter von Longland Resources Ltd. zusammengestellt oder überprüft wurden. Herr Abraham-James hat einen B.Sc. Hons (Geol) und ist ein Chartered Professional (CPGeo) und Fellow des Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (FAusIMM). Herr Abraham-James verfügt über ausreichende Erfahrung in Bezug auf die Mineralisierungsarten und die Art der Lagerstätte, die hier in Betracht gezogen werden, sowie in Bezug auf die durchgeführten Aktivitäten, um sich als kompetente Person gemäß der Definition in der Ausgabe 2012 des Joint Ore Reserve Committee (JORC) "Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves" zu qualifizieren. Herr Abraham-James erklärt sich damit einverstanden, dass die auf den Informationen basierenden Sachverhalte in der Form und im Kontext, in dem sie erscheinen, in diesen Bericht aufgenommen werden.



ZUKUNFTSGERICHTETE AUSSAGEN

Diese Mitteilung enthält zukunftsgerichtete Aussagen, die mit einer Reihe von Risiken und Ungewissheiten verbunden sind. Diese zukunftsgerichteten Aussagen werden nach bestem Wissen und Gewissen gemacht und es wird davon ausgegangen, dass sie eine angemessene Grundlage haben. Diese Aussagen spiegeln aktuelle Erwartungen, Absichten oder Strategien in Bezug auf die Zukunft und Annahmen wider, die auf derzeit verfügbaren Informationen beruhen. Sollten eines oder mehrere der Risiken oder Ungewissheiten eintreten oder sollten sich die zugrunde liegenden Annahmen als falsch erweisen, können die tatsächlichen Ergebnisse von den in dieser Mitteilung beschriebenen Erwartungen, Absichten und Strategien abweichen. Es wird keine Verpflichtung übernommen, zukunftsgerichtete Aussagen zu aktualisieren, falls sich diese Überzeugungen, Meinungen und Einschätzungen ändern sollten oder um anderen zukünftigen Entwicklungen Rechnung zu tragen.



Annex 1

Alle Koordinaten werden in WGS84 UTM Zone 25N angezeigt

Annex 2

JORC Code, 2012 Edition

Section 1: Sampling Techniques and Data

Criteria JORC Code Explanation Commentary

Sampling

techniques Nature and quality of sampling (e.g., cut channels, random chips, or specific specialised industry standard measurement tools appropriate to the minerals under investigation, such as down hole gamma sondes, or handheld XRF instruments, etc.). These examples should not be taken as limiting the broad meaning of sampling. * Sampling of MIDD007 & SODD001 was conducted using standard industry practices with diamond drilling. Magnetic readings were taken using a Reflex EZ-Trac downhole survey tool.

Include reference to measures taken to ensure sample representivity and the appropriate calibration of any measurement tools or systems used. * Drill-holes MIDD007 & SODD001 were angled to optimally intersect the interpreted contact with the Miki Fjord Dyke and an IP conductor, respectively.

Aspects of the determination of mineralisation that are Material to the Public Report. In cases where 'industry standard' work has been done this would be relatively simple (e.g., 'reverse circulation drilling was used to obtain 1 m samples from which 3 kg was pulverised to produce a 30 g charge for fire assay'). In other cases, more explanation may be required, such as where there is coarse gold that has inherent sampling problems. Unusual commodities or mineralisation types (e.g., submarine nodules) may warrant disclosure of detailed information. * Mineralisation in drill-holes MIDD007 & SODD001 has not been quantitively determined and is awaiting assay. The determination in this report is qualitative, based on visual observation made by the Competent Person who is a geologist on site.

Drilling techniques Drill type (e.g., core, reverse circulation, open-hole hammer, rotary air blast, auger, Bangka, sonic, etc) and details (e.g., core diameter, triple or standard tube, depth of diamond tails, face-sampling bit or other type, whether core is oriented and if so, by what method, etc.). * Wireline diamond drilling using a 56.5mm diameter drill bit and standard tube. The core has not been orientated but has been surveyed using a Reflex EZ-Trac multi-shot tool. The drill rig is a CDI 500 heli-portable fly rig operated by Cartwright Drilling Inc.

Drill sample recovery Method of recording and assessing core and chip sample recoveries and results assessed. * All drill core has been geotechnically logged with core recovery measured per drill core run (3m).

Measures taken to maximise sample recovery and ensure representative nature of the samples. * The drill crew was notified of the target depth and likelihood of intersecting sulphides, accordingly they eased pressure on the drill bit from that depth onward to minimise the chance of core destruction. All drill core was then placed in trays with lids to ensure that no core was lost during transportation from the drill site to core logging facility. The drill core was then reconstructed into continuous runs on an angle iron cradle by the geologist. Depths were checked against depths indicated on the core blocks.

Whether a relationship exists between sample recovery and grade and whether sample bias may have occurred due to preferential loss/gain of fine/coarse material. * Not applicable as no assays have been conducted to date.

Logging Whether core and chip samples have been geologically and geotechnically logged to a level of detail to support appropriate Mineral Resource estimation, mining studies and metallurgical studies. * All drill core has been geologically and geotechnically logged by a qualified geologist to a level of detail that supports appropriate Mineral Resource estimation, mining studies and metallurgical studies.

Whether logging is qualitative or quantitative in nature. Core (or costean, channel, etc.) photography. * The logging is qualitative. All drill core was photographed.

The total length and percentage of the relevant intersections logged. * Drill-holes MIDD007 & SODD001 have been logged in full.

Sub-sampling techniques and sample preparation If core, whether cut or sawn and whether quarter, half or all core taken. * No sampling has been undertaken.

If non-core, whether riffled, tube sampled, rotary split, etc and whether sampled wet or dry. * Not applicable as the drill-holes are core.

For all sample types, the nature, quality and appropriateness of the sample preparation technique. * Not applicable as no sampling has been undertaken.

Quality control procedures adopted for all sub-sampling stages to maximise representivity of samples. * Not applicable as no sampling has been undertaken.

Measures taken to ensure that the sampling is representative of the in-situ material collected, including for instance results for field duplicate/second-half sampling. * Not applicable as no sampling has been undertaken.

Whether sample sizes are appropriate to the grain size of the material being sampled. * Not applicable as no sampling has been undertaken.

Quality of assay data and laboratory tests The nature, quality and appropriateness of the assaying and laboratory procedures used and whether the technique is considered partial or total. * Not applicable as no assaying has occurred.

For geophysical tools, spectrometers, handheld XRF instruments, etc., the parameters used in determining the analysis including instrument make and model, reading times, calibrations factors applied and their derivation, etc. * Downhole magnetic readings were taken using a Reflex EZ-Trac. Readings were taken every 3m at completion of drilling, with the survey beginning at bottom of hole and working up. The tool protruded beyond the drill string by 3m to ensure no interference from the rods. The magnetic roll is 0 to 360 with an accuracy of ±0.35 . The magnetic range is 0 to 100,000 nT with an accuracy of ±50 nT.

Nature of quality control procedures adopted (e.g., standards, blanks, duplicates, external laboratory checks) and whether acceptable levels of accuracy (i.e., lack of bias) and precision have been established. * Not applicable as no sampling or assaying has occurred.

Verification of sampling and assaying The verification of significant intersections by either independent or alternative company personnel. * Consultants utilised by the Company have verified the findings of the on-site geologists.

The use of twinned holes. * Not applicable as no twinned holes have been drilled.

Documentation of primary data, data entry procedures, data verification, data storage (physical and electronic) protocols. * All logging data was entered into a computer on site, with daily backups taken and stored on hard drives and the cloud.

Discuss any adjustment to assay data. * Not applicable as no assaying has occurred.

Location of data points Accuracy and quality of surveys used to locate drill holes (collar and down-hole surveys), trenches, mine workings and other locations used in Mineral Resource estimation. * Drill-holes MIDD007 & SODD001 were located using a handheld Garmin GPS with an accuracy of ±4m.

Specification of the grid system used. * UTM WGS84 Zone 25N.

Quality and adequacy of topographic control. * Topographic information was sourced from the Greenland Mapping Project (GIMP) digital elevation model (30m accuracy).

Data spacing and distribution Data spacing for reporting of Exploration Results. * Not applicable as the drill-holes are targeting specific geological and IP targets.

Whether the data spacing, and distribution is sufficient to establish the degree of geological and grade continuity appropriate for the Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve estimation procedure(s) and classifications applied. * Not applicable as the drill-holes are targeting specific geological and IP targets.

Whether sample compositing has been applied. * Not applicable as no sampling has occurred.

Orientation of data in relation to geological structure Whether the orientation of sampling achieves unbiased sampling of possible structures and the extent to which this is known, considering the deposit type. * The strike and dip of drill-holes MIDD007 & SODD001 were designed to intersect geological and IP targets (respectively) at an adjacent angle, not along strike. Therefore, the sampling conducted by the drill-hole is considered unbiased.

If the relationship between the drilling orientation and the orientation of key mineralised structures is considered to have introduced a sampling bias, this should be assessed and reported if material. * There are no known biases caused by the orientation of drill-holes MIDD007 & SODD001.

Sample security The measures taken to ensure sample security. * The drill core is stored onboard the Company's charter vessel which is considered highly secure.