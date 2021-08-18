checkAd

VRMandat.com goes Crypto Switzerland's leading digital matchmaking platform for board members implements cryptocurrency payments.

VRMandat.com goes Crypto

Switzerland's leading digital matchmaking platform for board members implements cryptocurrency payments.


Zurich, 18 August 2021 - VRMandat.com now offers the following three cryptocurrencies for payment: Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and Nimiq (NIM). Payments can be made directly from the customer's wallet to the platform's wallet without any intermediary. With cryptocurrency, any internet user can make payments without banks, which are, thanks to blockchain technology, executed in a decentralized, fast and secure way. VRMandat wants to recognize the spirit of progress and offer its customers cryptocurrencies as a payment method.

Specifically, a customized version of cryptopayment.link, a solution that makes it easy for anyone to accept and earn crypto without intermediary, was integrated by the developer team of Nimiq in Costa Rica / Germany and the Swiss company Ontius GmbH. The CHF price is converted to the current market value of the selected cryptocurrency at the time of payment, customers then have up to 15 minutes to trigger the crypto payment from their wallets.

VRMandat.com founder Dominic Lüthi says: "We are proud to be at the forefront of implementing Bitcoin payment solutions. With Nimiq, we have found the ideal partner. The demand is undoubtedly there. This is shown by the fact that shortly after the launch, we already had the first customers who paid using the Cryptocheckout by Nimiq without any problems."

With the implementation of these digital means of payment, the VR platform was also expanded to include blockchain. The potential board members can now select "blockchain technology" or "cryptography" in their personal skillset in addition to the existing aspects such as: "technology affinity", "innovation", "digitalization", "security" and thus present themselves to the searching companies as these aspects increase in relevance.

Generations X and Y ready to take the reins on the boardroom floor

A recent evaluation of the VRMandat.com database revealed that of the more than 1,500 profiles - i.e. potential board members - around 60% belong to generations X and Y (Millennials). The rise of this age group is also accompanied by an increase in skills and knowledge related to topics such as digitalisation, ethics, sustainability, agility, resilience, inclusion and diversity skills, etc.

