Matas Jumps 8% After Another Strong Quarter, Guidance Upgrade Autor: PLX AI | 18.08.2021, 09:44 | 32 | 0 | 0 18.08.2021, 09:44 | (PLX AI) – Matas shares jumped 8% after another strong quarterly earnings triggered a guidance upgrade.

First quarter revenue beat consensus, driven not just by in-store sales (up 6%) but also by online (up 7%), which was impressive since it was up against tough comparisons from last year, analysts said

The new FY outlook for revenue growth of 0-3% is above consensus of 0.5%

Matas is also hosting a CMD today, and gave new targets for the next 5 years

The strategy sets out to deliver revenue of more than DKK 5 billion with growth driven by a doubling of online sales to more than DKK 2 billion by 2025/26 on the back of a significantly expanded product range

Matas also targets EBITDA margin before special items in the 17-18% range in financial year 2025/26

Matas expects to invest DKK 1.0-1.3 billion over the five-year period, primarily in a new logistics centre (MLC) and further digitalization



