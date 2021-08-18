checkAd

Matas Jumps 8% After Another Strong Quarter, Guidance Upgrade

  • (PLX AI) – Matas shares jumped 8% after another strong quarterly earnings triggered a guidance upgrade.
  • First quarter revenue beat consensus, driven not just by in-store sales (up 6%) but also by online (up 7%), which was impressive since it was up against tough comparisons from last year, analysts said
  • The new FY outlook for revenue growth of 0-3% is above consensus of 0.5%
  • Matas is also hosting a CMD today, and gave new targets for the next 5 years
  • The strategy sets out to deliver revenue of more than DKK 5 billion with growth driven by a doubling of online sales to more than DKK 2 billion by 2025/26 on the back of a significantly expanded product range
  • Matas also targets EBITDA margin before special items in the 17-18% range in financial year 2025/26
  • Matas expects to invest DKK 1.0-1.3 billion over the five-year period, primarily in a new logistics centre (MLC) and further digitalization


Wertpapier


