SOWITEC sells a 400 MW photovoltaic solar project in Brazil

DGAP-News: SoWiTec group GmbH
SOWITEC sells a 400 MW photovoltaic solar project in Brazil

18.08.2021 / 10:00
Sonnenbuehl, August 18th, 2021 - The SOWITEC group, one of the leading developers of renewable
energy projects in the wind and solar sector, has completed the sale of a solar photovoltaic project in
development phase, located in the state of Alagoas in North-East Brazil to a major international power
utility. The project has potential capacity of up to 400 MW and should start operation in the coming
years.
SOWITEC is present in Brazil since 2002 and has a subsidiary in Salvador da Bahia. SOWITEC do
Brazil currently employs a multidisciplinary team of 65 highly qualified professionals and has a project
portfolio of over 12,000 MW. With the experience from the development of more than 1,000 MW of wind
and solar projects in operation or under construction, SOWITEC is already established as one of the
most important project developers on the Brazilian renewable energy market.

About SOWITEC:
As one of the leading global project developers for renewable energies, SOWITEC is active in 14
countries with a focus on the rapidly growing emerging and developing countries. With almost 160
employees, SOWITEC covers all areas of solar and wind power project development: from planning and
conception, energy and profitability calculations, through construction management, sales and financing
to the technical and commercial management of wind and solar parks. More than 60 wind and solar
projects with over 3,100 MW developed by SOWITEC are currently in operation or under construction
in eight countries, while additional 2,000 MW have been sold to final investors and are currently under
final structuring.
www.sowitec.com

18.08.2021
Language: English
Company: SoWiTec group GmbH
Löherstraße 24
72820 Sonnenbühl
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 7128 3808-0
Fax: +49 (0) 7128 3808-38
E-mail: info@sowitec.com
Internet: www.sowitec.com
ISIN: DE000A2NBZ21
WKN: A2NBZ2
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt, Munich, Tradegate Exchange
