SOWITEC sells a 400 MW photovoltaic solar project in Brazil



18.08.2021 / 10:00

Sonnenbuehl, August 18th, 2021 - The SOWITEC group, one of the leading developers of renewable

energy projects in the wind and solar sector, has completed the sale of a solar photovoltaic project in

development phase, located in the state of Alagoas in North-East Brazil to a major international power

utility. The project has potential capacity of up to 400 MW and should start operation in the coming

years.

SOWITEC is present in Brazil since 2002 and has a subsidiary in Salvador da Bahia. SOWITEC do

Brazil currently employs a multidisciplinary team of 65 highly qualified professionals and has a project

portfolio of over 12,000 MW. With the experience from the development of more than 1,000 MW of wind

and solar projects in operation or under construction, SOWITEC is already established as one of the

most important project developers on the Brazilian renewable energy market.



About SOWITEC:

As one of the leading global project developers for renewable energies, SOWITEC is active in 14

countries with a focus on the rapidly growing emerging and developing countries. With almost 160

employees, SOWITEC covers all areas of solar and wind power project development: from planning and

conception, energy and profitability calculations, through construction management, sales and financing

to the technical and commercial management of wind and solar parks. More than 60 wind and solar

projects with over 3,100 MW developed by SOWITEC are currently in operation or under construction

in eight countries, while additional 2,000 MW have been sold to final investors and are currently under

final structuring.

www.sowitec.com