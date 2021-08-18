checkAd

SPO Networks, Inc. (SPOI) Timely Files Quarterly Report on OTCMarkets; Shows Income from Operations of $778K+

Through June 30, 2021, The 2nd Quarter Report Reveals Income From Operations Was $569,147 For The Quarter And Was $778,784 For The Four Months Ending 6/30.

FARMINGTON, AR / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2021 / SPO Networks, Inc. (OTC PINK:SPOI) ("SPOI" or the "Company"), a publicly-traded company that is actively exploring potential acquisitions and opportunities in diversified industries, including an established revenue generating waste/recycling subsidiary plus a newly launched medical and recreational cannabis and genetic seed operations entity with the expectation of rapid expansion in the cannabis industry utilizing a proprietary vertical market from cultivation facilities, to wholesale and retail dispensaries, recently announced that it had entered into an agreement to purchase Red Line Contractors LLC, a revenue generating general contracting, demolition and hauling services company, that services Arkansas and its neighboring states, today announced that it has timely filed its Quarterly Report for the Second quarter of 2021 1 .

Tom Smith Founder of Red Line and CEO of SPO Networks Inc. said: "Our filing shows that as of June 30, 2021, we had already started to generate substantial revenues… $778,784 for the March to June time period… and we have announced that we have added more revenue producing assets after June 30. I am looking forward to seeing what our next quarterly report will show. We are focused on finding ways to fully monetize our assets and increase shareholder value."

The Company also announced that it has secured an in-house staff attorney Michael Rabey. Mr. Rabey will report to SPO on August 23, 2021.

Red Line Contractors LLC

Red Line Contractors LLC has been serving the Northwest Arkansas Area in the Demolition field since 2002. With a prime territory consisting of Arkansas and its neighboring states, we guarantee our service in any area or condition. Our years of experience and efficiency in the demolition process separate us from the competition in every category. Customer satisfaction is our #1 priority, and we are committed to a safe and timely project. By owning and operating our own heavy equipment and hauling services, we do not rely on rental equipment or containers. Eliminating the third party has allowed us to dominate delivery schedules and maximize success for General Contractors and Private Owners.

