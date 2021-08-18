checkAd

DGAP-DD Westwing Group AG english

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
18.08.2021, 10:26  |  21   |   |   


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

18.08.2021 / 10:25
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Sebastian
Last name(s): SÃ¤uberlich

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Westwing Group AG

b) LEI
529900BN8B4KAHILIX84 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2N4H07

b) Nature of the transaction
Exercise of call-options against cash settlement
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
39.6300 EUR 267502.5000 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
39.6300 EUR 267502.5000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2021-08-13; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


18.08.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Westwing Group AG
Moosacher StraÃŸe 88
80809 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.westwing.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

69883  18.08.2021 



Wertpapier


