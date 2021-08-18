Result of the auction of 0.00 per cent DGB 2024, 0.00 per cent DGB 2031 and 0.25 per cent DGB 2052
Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire| 18.08.2021, 10:27 | 20 | 0 |
Bids, sales, cut-off price, pro rata and yield are presented in the table below:
|ISIN
|Bid mill. DKK (nominal)
|Sale mill.DKK (nominal)
|Cut-off price
|Pro rata
|Yield
|99 24292 DGB 0.00% 15/11/2024
|
40
|
0
|
-
|
-
|
-
|99 24102 DGB 0.00% 15/11/2031
|3,960
|3,180
|101.70
|100 %
|-0.16 % p.a.
|99 24029 DGB 0.25% 15/11/2052
|1,740
|1,000
|100.69
|100 %
|0.23 % p.a.
|Total
|5,740
|4,180
Settlement: 20 August 2021
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0