Juva Life Announces Top Line R/D Data and Initiates Optimization & Development of Juva-019

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.08.2021, 10:30  |  38   |   |   

--Company identifies Non-Cannabinoid Anti-Inflammatory Compounds Suitable for Drug and Consumer Product Development

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Juva Life Inc. (CSE: JUVA) (OTCQB: JUVAF) (FRANKFURT: 4VV) (“Juva Life,” “Juva” or the “Company”), a California based life sciences company focused on the research, development, and commercialization of Cannabis products today announced initial pre-clinical discovery results from the phenotypic screening and target profiling of its proprietary cannabis chemical library. The initial results of this effort have identified Juva-019 which has been nominated for development.  

Juva-019 is a non-cannabinoid purified small molecule isolated from Cannabis with broad spectrum anti-inflammatory properties. Juva-019 is potent modulator of TNF-alpha, IL-1 beta, and several other clinically relevant cytokines. Juva-019 acts at known targets implicated in inflammation and diseases of aging.

While most of the research and development into Cannabis has focused on the cannabinoids, Juva believes that other chemical components may also explain the observed therapeutic benefits of Cannabis. Juva has developed a proprietary chemical library of natural and semi-synthetic non-cannabinoids and is systematically evaluating their therapeutic benefit alone and in combination across panels of industry-standard phenotypic and target-based anti-inflammatory assays. The result of this initial effort is a pipeline of proprietary bioactives amenable to consumer and pharmaceutical product development, discovered at a fraction of the cost, time and risk of traditional drug development efforts.

Juva’s focus for the next six months is to build its discovery pipeline and initiate lead-optimization on the first series of individual compounds identified. Juva is executing a dual naturals and semi-synthetic optimization and commercialization approach. The Company will seek to commercialize with consumer products companies the natural chemical motif alone or in rationally designed combinations through a consumer products/OTC pathway, and in parallel apply traditional medicinal chemistry tools to optimize and select compounds to achieve drug-like effects. Juva may seek to enter pharmaceutical company partnerships to develop its semi-synthetic and synthetic analogs.

