Ambu Drops 3% After Downgrades at JPMorgan, Nordea Autor: PLX AI | 18.08.2021, 10:48 | 17 | 0 | 0 18.08.2021, 10:48 | (PLX AI) – Ambu shares fell more than 3% after the stock was downgraded to underweight at JPMorgan and to sell at Nordea, while other brokers cut their price targets on the stock.Ambu already was a big underperformer yesterday after earnings and the … (PLX AI) – Ambu shares fell more than 3% after the stock was downgraded to underweight at JPMorgan and to sell at Nordea, while other brokers cut their price targets on the stock.Ambu already was a big underperformer yesterday after earnings and the … (PLX AI) – Ambu shares fell more than 3% after the stock was downgraded to underweight at JPMorgan and to sell at Nordea, while other brokers cut their price targets on the stock.

Ambu already was a big underperformer yesterday after earnings and the postponement of a product launch

The company faces significant downside to current consensus estimates, with further margin compression in the fourth quarter and intensifying competition, Nordea said

Expect lower revenue and EBIT margin next year due to slower uptake on the single use duodenoscope and gastroscope, Carnegie said

We remain skeptical on the upcoming version 1.5 duodenoscope, which we believe is unlikely to drive wide adoption in 2021/22, SEB said

One broker with more upbeat comments on Ambu was Danske, which lifted their price target slightly, saying that the version 1.5 duodenoscope will be key to de-risking the investment case



Ambu Bearer and/or registered (B) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier

Ambu Bearer and/or registered (B) Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer