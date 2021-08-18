Global Graphics PLC Notification of transactions in shares by persons discharging managerial responsibility
PRESS RELEASE – REGULATED INFORMATION
Notification of transactions in shares by persons discharging managerial responsibility ("PDMRs")
Cambridge (UK) 18 August 2021: The Company makes the following announcement and notification in respect of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Guido Van der Schueren
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Chairman
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Global Graphics PLC
|b)
|LEI
|213800ZFW446QIHAB654
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary share
GB00BYN5BY03
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition of shares.
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price
EUR 4.72
|
Volume
3,000
|d)
|
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
3,000
EUR 14,160
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|17 August 2021
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Euronext Brussels
About Global Graphics PLC
Through its operating subsidiaries, Global Graphics PLC (Euronext Brussels: GLOG) is a leading developer of integrated hardware and software solutions for graphics and industrial inkjet printing. Customers include press manufacturers such as HP, Canon, Durst, Roland, Hymmen and Mark Andy. Global Graphics PLC is headquartered in Cambridge UK. Its subsidiary companies are printing software developers Global Graphics Software; the industrial printhead driver solutions specialists, Meteor Inkjet; pre-press workflow developers Xitron and enterprise software developer HYBRID Software.
Contacts
|Jill Taylor
|Graeme Huttley
|Corporate Communications Director
|Chief Financial Officer
|Tel: +44 (0)1223 926489
|Tel: +44 (0)1223 926472
|Email: jill.taylor@globalgraphics.com
|Email: graeme.huttley@globalgraphics.com
