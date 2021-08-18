Grieg Seafood Sinks 6.5% on Earnings Miss, Low EBIT/Kg Autor: PLX AI | 18.08.2021, 10:59 | 16 | 0 | 0 18.08.2021, 10:59 | (PLX AI) – Grieg Seafood shares fell 6.5% after second-quarter earnings were much lower than expected. Q2 adj. EBIT of NOK 44 million was far lower than consensus of NOK 112 millionDowngrades, low average harvest weight and harvest profile impacted … (PLX AI) – Grieg Seafood shares fell 6.5% after second-quarter earnings were much lower than expected. Q2 adj. EBIT of NOK 44 million was far lower than consensus of NOK 112 millionDowngrades, low average harvest weight and harvest profile impacted … (PLX AI) – Grieg Seafood shares fell 6.5% after second-quarter earnings were much lower than expected.

Q2 adj. EBIT of NOK 44 million was far lower than consensus of NOK 112 million

Downgrades, low average harvest weight and harvest profile impacted price achievement in Finnmark by NOK 41 million

Operational cost in Newfoundland, including write down related to ISA, was NOK 45 million

EBIT/kg of NOK 6.3 was much lower than the NOK 10.6 that Kepler Cheuvreux had expected

