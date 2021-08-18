Personnel boost at bullfinch / Climate FinTech hires all-star management team

Frankfurt am Main, Germany (ots) - bullfinch completes its management team by

hiring top-level executives.



Niko von Tippelskirch has been newly appointed to the executive management board

and will take on the position of Chief Operating Officer (COO). Gabriele Donino

has joined bullfinch as Chief Technology Officer (CTO) to lead the development

of the FinTech platform, which is a key component in the financing and

operations of decentralized green energy projects.



bullfinch's Clean-Energy-as-a-Service technology platform bridges the gap

between capital and investment opportunities. Strategic partnerships with major

investors, utilities, energy hardware providers and installers enable a faster

transition to clean energy. Running all these processes is difficult. To help

accomplish this task, Martin Hintz has been appointed as the Head of Asset

Operations along with Nicola Timoncini as the Head of Platform Engineering.

Finally, the hiring round has been completed with the most recent appointments

of Alexander Schütz as Chief Risk Officer (CRO), Annie Dalietou (Head of

Finance), Tim Baack as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) and Massimo Bozza (Head of

Cybersecurity). They all come with deep expertise in their respective domains.









Von Tippelskirch was formerly a member of the board at DWS Group, the listed

Asset Manager, and worked in Senior executive functions for more than 20 years

at Deutsche Bank. Commenting on the appointment of von Tippelskirch, Simon

Bartmann said, "We are thrilled that we were able to win Niko as a board member

for bullfinch. He has many years of relevant industry experience in leading

positions and will make a significant contribution to the development of a

state-of-the-art organization and will help implement an effective second line

of defense." As COO, he will be responsible for operations, risk, finance,

legal, compliance & governance as well as investor relations.



Von Tippelskirch is equally enthusiastic about his new position, "I am delighted

to be here as part of a highly innovative and dynamic team of entrepreneurs and

investors. We are firmly on the way to making bullfinch the leading Climate

FinTech."



Gabriele Donino appointed as CTO



Donino was previously Head of Digital Solutions & A.I. at Swiss Re and later

Group COO at expert.ai, a global AI software provider based in Modena and

Boston. Robin Haack, CEO of bullfinch, is excited to have Donino on the

management team: "His record in promoting technological excellence is

outstanding, as is his direct experience with Artificial Intelligence in



