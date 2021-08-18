Personnel boost at bullfinch / Climate FinTech hires all-star management team
Frankfurt am Main, Germany (ots) - bullfinch completes its management team by
hiring top-level executives.
Niko von Tippelskirch has been newly appointed to the executive management board
and will take on the position of Chief Operating Officer (COO). Gabriele Donino
has joined bullfinch as Chief Technology Officer (CTO) to lead the development
of the FinTech platform, which is a key component in the financing and
operations of decentralized green energy projects.
bullfinch's Clean-Energy-as-a-Service technology platform bridges the gap
between capital and investment opportunities. Strategic partnerships with major
investors, utilities, energy hardware providers and installers enable a faster
transition to clean energy. Running all these processes is difficult. To help
accomplish this task, Martin Hintz has been appointed as the Head of Asset
Operations along with Nicola Timoncini as the Head of Platform Engineering.
Finally, the hiring round has been completed with the most recent appointments
of Alexander Schütz as Chief Risk Officer (CRO), Annie Dalietou (Head of
Finance), Tim Baack as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) and Massimo Bozza (Head of
Cybersecurity). They all come with deep expertise in their respective domains.
Niko von Tippelskirch appointed to executive board and as COO of bullfinch
Von Tippelskirch was formerly a member of the board at DWS Group, the listed
Asset Manager, and worked in Senior executive functions for more than 20 years
at Deutsche Bank. Commenting on the appointment of von Tippelskirch, Simon
Bartmann said, "We are thrilled that we were able to win Niko as a board member
for bullfinch. He has many years of relevant industry experience in leading
positions and will make a significant contribution to the development of a
state-of-the-art organization and will help implement an effective second line
of defense." As COO, he will be responsible for operations, risk, finance,
legal, compliance & governance as well as investor relations.
Von Tippelskirch is equally enthusiastic about his new position, "I am delighted
to be here as part of a highly innovative and dynamic team of entrepreneurs and
investors. We are firmly on the way to making bullfinch the leading Climate
FinTech."
Gabriele Donino appointed as CTO
Donino was previously Head of Digital Solutions & A.I. at Swiss Re and later
Group COO at expert.ai, a global AI software provider based in Modena and
Boston. Robin Haack, CEO of bullfinch, is excited to have Donino on the
management team: "His record in promoting technological excellence is
outstanding, as is his direct experience with Artificial Intelligence in
