RESULT RIKSBANK PURCHASES OF CORPORATE BONDS
|Auction
|Result of auction
|Auction date
|2021-08-18
|Name
|
ATRIUM LJUNGBERG AB
|Isin
|SE0013102167
|Coupon, spread
|0.975
|Maturity
|2026-04-29
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|30 +/- 30
|-
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|-
|Number of bids
|-
|Number of accepted bids
|-
|Average yield, DM
|-
|Lowest accepted yield, DM
|-
|Highest yield, DM
|-
|Accepted at lowest yield, %
|-
|Auction
|Result of auction
|Auction date
|2021-08-18
|Name
|ATRIUM LJUNGBERG AB
|Isin
|SE0009773203
|Coupon, spread
|
1.108
|Maturity
|2022-03-21
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|30 +/- 30
|Offered volume, SEK mln
|-
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|-
|Number of bids
|-
|Number of accepted bids
|-
|Average yield, DM
|-
|Lowest accepted yield, DM
|-
|Highest yield, DM
|-
|Accepted at lowest yield, %
|-
|Auction
|Result of auction
|Auction date
|2021-08-18
|Name
|
FASTIGHETS AB BALDER
|Isin
|SE0011869825
|Coupon, spread
|1.547
|Maturity
|2024-06-05
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|30 +/- 30
|Offered volume, SEK mln
|30
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|0
|Number of bids
|1
|Number of accepted bids
|0
|Average yield, DM
|-
|Lowest accepted yield, DM
|-
|Highest yield, DM
|-
|Accepted at lowest yield, %
|-
|Auction
|Result of auction
|Auction date
|2021-08-18
|Name
|
FASTIGHETS AB BALDER
|Isin
|SE0012676591
|Coupon, spread
|0.727
|Maturity
|2023-02-06
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|30 +/- 30
|Offered volume, SEK mln
|-
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|-
|Number of bids
|-
|Number of accepted bids
|-
|Average yield, DM
|-
|Lowest accepted yield, DM
|-
|Highest yield, DM
|-
|Accepted at lowest yield, %
|-
|Auction
|Result of auction
|Auction date
|2021-08-18
|Name
|
JERNHUSEN AB
|Isin
|SE0010324020
|Coupon, spread
|
0.716
|Maturity
|2022-09-08
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|30 +/- 30
|Offered volume, SEK mln
|-
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|-
|Number of bids
|-
|Number of accepted bids
|-
|Average yield, DM
|-
|Lowest accepted yield, DM
|-
|Highest yield, DM
|-
|Accepted at lowest yield, %
|-
|Auction
|Result of auction
|Auction date
|2021-08-18
|Name
|
JERNHUSEN AB
|Isin
|SE0011062793
|Coupon, spread
|0.721
|Maturity
|2023-04-17
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|30 +/- 30
|Offered volume, SEK mln
|-
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|-
|Number of bids
|-
|Number of accepted bids
|-
|Average yield, DM
|-
|Lowest accepted yield, DM
|-
|Highest yield, DM
|-
|Accepted at lowest yield, %
|-
|Auction
|Result of auction
|Auction date
|2021-08-18
|Name
|
SCANIA CV AB
|Isin
|XS2332891089
|Coupon, spread
|0.451
|Maturity
|2023-04-19
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|30 +/- 30
|Offered volume, SEK mln
|46
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|30
|Number of bids
|2
|Number of accepted bids
|1
|Average yield, DM
|
31.5
|Lowest accepted yield, DM
|31.5
|Highest yield, DM
|31.5
|Accepted at lowest yield, %
|100.00
|Auction
|Result of auction
|Auction date
|2021-08-18
|Name
|
SCANIA CV AB
|Isin
|XS2042641121
|Coupon, spread
|0.629
|Maturity
|2022-08-22
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|30 +/- 30
|Offered volume, SEK mln
|60
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|30
|Number of bids
|2
|Number of accepted bids
|1
|Average yield, DM
|
23.0
|Lowest accepted yield, DM
|
23.0
|Highest yield, DM
|
23.0
|Accepted at lowest yield, %
|100.00
|Auction
|Result of auction
|Auction date
|2021-08-18
|Name
|
TELE2 AB
|Isin
|XS1490961759
|Coupon, spread
|
1.511
|Maturity
|2022-03-16
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|30 +/- 30
|Offered volume, SEK mln
|-
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|-
|Number of bids
|-
|Number of accepted bids
|-
|Average yield, DM
|-
|Lowest accepted yield, DM
|-
|Highest yield, DM
|-
|Accepted at lowest yield, %
|-
|Auction
|Result of auction
|Auction date
|2021-08-18
|Name
|
TELE2 AB
|Isin
|XS2187707976
|Coupon, spread
|
1.165
|Maturity
|2025-06-10
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|30 +/- 30
|Offered volume, SEK mln
|-
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|-
|Number of bids
|-
|Number of accepted bids
|-
|Average yield, DM
|-
|Lowest accepted yield, DM
|-
|Highest yield, DM
|-
|Accepted at lowest yield, %
|-
