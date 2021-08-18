RESULT RIKSBANK PURCHASES OF CORPORATE BONDS Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 18.08.2021, 11:30 | 24 | 0 | 0 18.08.2021, 11:30 | Auction Result of auction Auction date 2021-08-18 Name ATRIUM LJUNGBERG AB

Isin SE0013102167 Coupon, spread 0.975 Maturity 2026-04-29 Tendered volume, SEK mln 30 +/- 30 - Volume bought, SEK mln - Number of bids - Number of accepted bids - Average yield, DM - Lowest accepted yield, DM - Highest yield, DM - Accepted at lowest yield, % -

Auction Result of auction Auction date 2021-08-18 Name ATRIUM LJUNGBERG AB Isin SE0009773203 Coupon, spread 1.108

Maturity 2022-03-21 Tendered volume, SEK mln 30 +/- 30 Offered volume, SEK mln - Volume bought, SEK mln - Number of bids - Number of accepted bids - Average yield, DM - Lowest accepted yield, DM - Highest yield, DM - Accepted at lowest yield, % -

Auction Result of auction Auction date 2021-08-18 Name FASTIGHETS AB BALDER

Isin SE0011869825 Coupon, spread 1.547 Maturity 2024-06-05 Tendered volume, SEK mln 30 +/- 30 Offered volume, SEK mln 30 Volume bought, SEK mln 0 Number of bids 1 Number of accepted bids 0 Average yield, DM - Lowest accepted yield, DM - Highest yield, DM - Accepted at lowest yield, % -

Auction Result of auction Auction date 2021-08-18 Name FASTIGHETS AB BALDER

Isin SE0012676591 Coupon, spread 0.727 Maturity 2023-02-06 Tendered volume, SEK mln 30 +/- 30 Offered volume, SEK mln - Volume bought, SEK mln - Number of bids - Number of accepted bids - Average yield, DM - Lowest accepted yield, DM - Highest yield, DM - Accepted at lowest yield, % -

Auction Result of auction Auction date 2021-08-18 Name JERNHUSEN AB

Isin SE0010324020 Coupon, spread 0.716

Maturity 2022-09-08 Tendered volume, SEK mln 30 +/- 30 Offered volume, SEK mln - Volume bought, SEK mln - Number of bids - Number of accepted bids - Average yield, DM - Lowest accepted yield, DM - Highest yield, DM - Accepted at lowest yield, % -

Auction Result of auction Auction date 2021-08-18 Name JERNHUSEN AB

Isin SE0011062793 Coupon, spread 0.721 Maturity 2023-04-17 Tendered volume, SEK mln 30 +/- 30 Offered volume, SEK mln - Volume bought, SEK mln - Number of bids - Number of accepted bids - Average yield, DM - Lowest accepted yield, DM - Highest yield, DM - Accepted at lowest yield, % -

Auction Result of auction Auction date 2021-08-18 Name SCANIA CV AB

Isin XS2332891089 Coupon, spread 0.451 Maturity 2023-04-19 Tendered volume, SEK mln 30 +/- 30 Offered volume, SEK mln 46 Volume bought, SEK mln 30 Number of bids 2 Number of accepted bids 1 Average yield, DM 31.5

Lowest accepted yield, DM 31.5 Highest yield, DM 31.5 Accepted at lowest yield, % 100.00

Auction Result of auction Auction date 2021-08-18 Name SCANIA CV AB

Isin XS2042641121 Coupon, spread 0.629 Maturity 2022-08-22 Tendered volume, SEK mln 30 +/- 30 Offered volume, SEK mln 60 Volume bought, SEK mln 30 Number of bids 2 Number of accepted bids 1 Average yield, DM 23.0

Lowest accepted yield, DM 23.0

Highest yield, DM 23.0

Accepted at lowest yield, % 100.00

Auction Result of auction Auction date 2021-08-18 Name TELE2 AB

Isin XS1490961759 Coupon, spread 1.511

Maturity 2022-03-16 Tendered volume, SEK mln 30 +/- 30 Offered volume, SEK mln - Volume bought, SEK mln - Number of bids - Number of accepted bids - Average yield, DM - Lowest accepted yield, DM - Highest yield, DM - Accepted at lowest yield, % -

Auction Result of auction Auction date 2021-08-18 Name TELE2 AB

Isin XS2187707976 Coupon, spread 1.165

Maturity 2025-06-10 Tendered volume, SEK mln 30 +/- 30 Offered volume, SEK mln - Volume bought, SEK mln - Number of bids - Number of accepted bids - Average yield, DM - Lowest accepted yield, DM - Highest yield, DM - Accepted at lowest yield, % -







0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer