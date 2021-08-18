checkAd

DGAP-DD sino AG english

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
18.08.2021, 11:39  |  25   |   |   


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

18.08.2021 / 11:39
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: MMI Leisure & Capital Management GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Ingo
Last name(s): Hillen
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
sino AG

b) LEI
5299008GFCQY16M45R85 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005765507

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
91.00 EUR 550459.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
91.0000 EUR 550459.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2021-08-17; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Tradegate Exchange
MIC: TGAT


18.08.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: sino AG
Ernst-Schneider-Platz 1
40212 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet: www.sino.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

69890  18.08.2021 



sino Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diskussion: Sino hat nen Thread verdient
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-DD sino AG english Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 18.08.2021 / 11:39 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 1. Details of …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Announcement on D-share Dividend
VRMandat.com goes Crypto: Die führende Schweizer digitale Matchmaking-Plattform für Verwaltungsratsmitglieder implementiert ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Epigenomics AG: Abschluss von Biobank Sale Agreement und Anhebung der Prognose
DGAP-News: Cliq Digital AG: CLIQ Digital erweitert sein Content-Angebot erheblich mit Aufnahme von Cloud ...
DGAP-News: Abivax receives approval for ABX464 phase 1 study in Japanese subjects for subsequent inclusion of ...
DGAP-DD: HelloFresh SE deutsch
DGAP-News: Modern Plant-Based Foods Inc., geht Kooperation mit marktführendem Vertriebsunternehmen ein
DGAP-News: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Dividendenbekanntmachung D-Share
DGAP-News: SFC Energy und Nel ASA schließen Entwicklungspartnerschaft für weltweit erstes integriertes ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Gesco AG: GESCO erhöht Umsatz- und Ergebnisprognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2021
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : INTERIM EXTENSION OPTION REQUEST
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap informiert über den aktuellen Stand ihrer Blue ...
DGAP-News: AURELIUS unterzeichnet Vereinbarung zum Verkauf des verbliebenen Geschäfts von Office Depot Europe ...
DGAP-News: CureVac veröffentlicht Finanzergebnisse des zweiten Quartals und ersten Halbjahres 2021 und ...
DGAP-News: sino AG | High End Brokerage: sino AG setzt auf langfristige Kooperation mit der Baader Bank für ...
DGAP-News: VARTA AG: VARTA AG continues its growth path - EBITDA margin of around 30% expected in fiscal year ...
DGAP-News: SGT German Private Equity GmbH & Co. KGaA: SGT German Private Equity - Startschuss für das ...
DGAP-News: FAURECIA UND HELLA SCHAFFEN MIT ZUSAMMENSCHLUSS GLOBALEN MARKTFÜHRER IN SCHNELL WACHSENDEN ...
DGAP-News: HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA: HELLA und Faurecia vereinbaren Zusammenschluss: Partnerschaft eröffnet ...
Titel
Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Hornbach Stiftung 'Menschen in Not' hilft Hochwasser-Geschädigten
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
Manz AG: Aufträge unterstreichen Kompetenz beim elektrischen Antriebsstrang und steigende Wachstumsdynamik ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FURTHER INCREASED SIHPL SETTLEMENT OFFER
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : INTERIM EXTENSION OPTION REQUEST
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Dividendenzahlung für das Geschäftsjahr 2021 und Erwerb ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap informiert über den aktuellen Stand ihrer Blue ...
DGAP-News: Conico Ltd.: ERSTES BOHRLOCH BEI RYBERG DURCHSCHNEIDET SIGNIFIKANTE SULFID-MINERALISIERUNG
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schliesst ein exklusives Vertriebsabkommen im Nahen Osten ab
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
11:39 UhrDGAP-DD: sino AG deutsch
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
11:35 UhrDGAP-DD: sino AG english
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
11:35 UhrDGAP-DD: sino AG deutsch
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
10:00 UhrDGAP-DD: sino AG english
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
10:00 UhrDGAP-DD: sino AG deutsch
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
16.08.21DGAP-News: sino AG | High End Brokerage: sino AG setzt auf langfristige Kooperation mit der Baader Bank für Abwicklung von Heavy Tradern
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
09.08.21DGAP-News: sino AG | High End Brokerage lädt zur virtuellen Hauptversammlung am 17. September 2021 ein (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Pressemitteilungen
09.08.21DGAP-News: sino AG | High End Brokerage lädt zur virtuellen Hauptversammlung am 17. September 2021 ein
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
06.08.21sino: Sinkende Orderzahl im Juli
4investors | Kommentare
06.08.21DGAP-News: sino AG | High End Brokerage: 65.526 Orders im Juli (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Pressemitteilungen