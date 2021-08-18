DGAP-News Highlight Group posts positive sales performance in second quarter of 2021
Highlight Group posts positive sales performance in second quarter of 2021
- Consolidated sales increase by 20.2 % year-on-year to CHF 206.7 million
- EBIT amounts to CHF 6.0 million
- The equity ratio was 31.1 % as of the end of the first half of 2021 (December 31, 2020: 31.3%)
Group development in the first half of 2021
- Consolidated sales increased all segments by in total 20.2 % year-on-year to CHF 206.7 million.
- The Film segment generated an increase in sales of CHF 23.6 million to CHF 121.6 million, reflecting the positive developments in home entertainment, license trading/TV exploitation, and TV service production.
- The Sports- and Event-Marketing segment reported an increase of CHF 3.3 million to CHF 34.5 million.
- The Sports segment increased its sales by CHF 7.7 million to CHF 50.9 million due to the optimization of the rights portfolio.
- EBIT decreased to CHF 6.0 million (previous year: CHF 11.9 million) due to a lack of movie theater sales and higher consolidated operating expenses.
- In addition, the Highlight Group has a sound financial position:
- The consolidated equity of CHF 208.4 million was up CHF 1.4 million on its level from the end of 2020.
The interim report as of June 30, 2021 is available for download at www.highlight-communications.ch from today.
|The Highlight Group at a glance
|Disclosures for the Group in accordance with IFRS
|in CHF million
|Jun. 30, 2021
|Jun. 30, 2020
|Change in %
|Sales
|206.7
|172.0
|20.2
|EBIT
|6.0
|11.9
|-49.9
|Consolidated net profit (after taxes)
|0.0
|4.0
|n/a
|Net profit attributable to shareholders
|-0.2
|4.2
|n/a
|Earnings per share (CHF)
|0.00
|0.07
|n/a
|Segment sales
|Film
|121.6
|98.0
|24.1
|Sports- and Event-Marketing
|34.5
|31.2
|10.4
|Sports
|50.9
|43.2
|17.8
|Segment earnings
|Film
|4.8
|8.8
|-44.9
|Sports- and Event-Marketing
|16.2
|14.7
|10.3
|Sports
|-12.1
|-8.6
|n/a
|in CHF million
|Jun. 30, 2021
|Dec. 31, 2020
|Change in %
|Total assets
|670.4
|661.3
|1.4 %
|Equity
|208.4
|207.0
|0.7 %
|Equity ratio (%)
|31.1
|31.3
|-0.2 points
|Current financial liabilities
|111.7
|69.4
|60.9 %
|Cash and cash equivalents
|35.0
|48.2
|-27.3 %
|For further information:
|Highlight Communications AG
|Investor Relations
|Netzibodenstrasse 23b
|4133 Pratteln, BL, Switzerland
|Tel.: +41 (0)61 816 96 91
|E-mail: ir@hlcom.ch
