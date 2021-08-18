checkAd

Highlight Group posts positive sales performance in second quarter of 2021

Highlight Group posts positive sales performance in second quarter of 2021

18.08.2021
Highlight Group posts positive sales performance in second quarter of 2021

- Consolidated sales increase by 20.2 % year-on-year to CHF 206.7 million

- EBIT amounts to CHF 6.0 million

- The equity ratio was 31.1 % as of the end of the first half of 2021 (December 31, 2020: 31.3%)
 

Group development in the first half of 2021

  • Consolidated sales increased all segments by in total 20.2 % year-on-year to CHF 206.7 million.
    • The Film segment generated an increase in sales of CHF 23.6 million to CHF 121.6 million, reflecting the positive developments in home entertainment, license trading/TV exploitation, and TV service production.
    • The Sports- and Event-Marketing segment reported an increase of CHF 3.3 million to CHF 34.5 million.
    • The Sports segment increased its sales by CHF 7.7 million to CHF 50.9 million due to the optimization of the rights portfolio.
       
  • EBIT decreased to CHF 6.0 million (previous year: CHF 11.9 million) due to a lack of movie theater sales and higher consolidated operating expenses.
     
  • In addition, the Highlight Group has a sound financial position:
    • The consolidated equity of CHF 208.4 million was up CHF 1.4 million on its level from the end of 2020.

The interim report as of June 30, 2021 is available for download at www.highlight-communications.ch from today.

The Highlight Group at a glance    
Disclosures for the Group in accordance with IFRS    
       
in CHF million Jun. 30, 2021 Jun. 30, 2020 Change in %
Sales 206.7 172.0 20.2
EBIT 6.0 11.9 -49.9
Consolidated net profit (after taxes) 0.0 4.0 n/a
Net profit attributable to shareholders -0.2 4.2 n/a
Earnings per share (CHF) 0.00 0.07 n/a
Segment sales      
Film 121.6 98.0 24.1
Sports- and Event-Marketing 34.5 31.2 10.4
Sports 50.9 43.2 17.8
Segment earnings      
Film 4.8 8.8 -44.9
Sports- and Event-Marketing 16.2 14.7 10.3
Sports -12.1 -8.6 n/a
       
in CHF million Jun. 30, 2021 Dec. 31, 2020 Change in %
Total assets 670.4 661.3 1.4 %
Equity 208.4 207.0 0.7 %
Equity ratio (%) 31.1 31.3 -0.2 points
Current financial liabilities 111.7 69.4 60.9 %
Cash and cash equivalents 35.0 48.2 -27.3 %
       
 
For further information:      
       
Highlight Communications AG      
Investor Relations      
Netzibodenstrasse 23b      
4133 Pratteln, BL, Switzerland      
Tel.: +41 (0)61 816 96 91      
E-mail: ir@hlcom.ch      
DGAP-News Highlight Group posts positive sales performance in second quarter of 2021 DGAP-News: Highlight Communications AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results Highlight Group posts positive sales performance in second quarter of 2021 18.08.2021 / 11:45 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Highlight …

