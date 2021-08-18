Carlsberg Results Reassure on Good Growth, Reasonable Valuation, BofA Says
- (PLX AI) – Carlsberg's earnings beat and guidance upgrade should reassure investors that the Danish brewer offers good growth at a reasonable valuation, analysts at Bank of America said.
- BofA reiterated a buy recommendation on the stock, with price target DKK 1,320
- Carlsberg was up 3% in late morning trading in Copenhagen
