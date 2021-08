Carlsberg Results Reassure on Good Growth, Reasonable Valuation, BofA Says Autor: PLX AI | 18.08.2021, 11:41 | 24 | 0 | 0 18.08.2021, 11:41 | (PLX AI) – Carlsberg's earnings beat and guidance upgrade should reassure investors that the Danish brewer offers good growth at a reasonable valuation, analysts at Bank of America said.BofA reiterated a buy recommendation on the stock, with price … (PLX AI) – Carlsberg's earnings beat and guidance upgrade should reassure investors that the Danish brewer offers good growth at a reasonable valuation, analysts at Bank of America said.BofA reiterated a buy recommendation on the stock, with price … (PLX AI) – Carlsberg's earnings beat and guidance upgrade should reassure investors that the Danish brewer offers good growth at a reasonable valuation, analysts at Bank of America said.

BofA reiterated a buy recommendation on the stock, with price target DKK 1,320

Carlsberg was up 3% in late morning trading in Copenhagen Carlsberg (B) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier

Carlsberg (B) Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer