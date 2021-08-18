Kesko May Upgrade Guidance Again This Year, SEB Says Autor: PLX AI | 18.08.2021, 11:47 | 22 | 0 | 0 18.08.2021, 11:47 | (PLX AI) – Kesko may upgrade its full-year EBIT guidance again if stay-at-home consumption continues, SEB analysts said.Kesko raised its comparable EBIT outlook to EUR 650-750 million from EUR 570-670 million previouslyAfter the report, consensus … (PLX AI) – Kesko may upgrade its full-year EBIT guidance again if stay-at-home consumption continues, SEB analysts said.Kesko raised its comparable EBIT outlook to EUR 650-750 million from EUR 570-670 million previouslyAfter the report, consensus … (PLX AI) – Kesko may upgrade its full-year EBIT guidance again if stay-at-home consumption continues, SEB analysts said.

Kesko raised its comparable EBIT outlook to EUR 650-750 million from EUR 570-670 million previously

After the report, consensus for comparable EBIT has moved up to EUR 739 million, which is in the upper end of the new range

Should the trend of domestic spending continue for the rest of the year 2021, which now seems increasingly likely due to growing number of Covid-19 cases, it seems possible that Kesko could upgrade its guidance once more, SEB said

SEB rates Kesko buy with price target EUR 39 Kesko (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier

Kesko (A) Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer