checkAd

Maxar Appoints Colleen Campbell as Chief Marketing Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
18.08.2021, 12:00  |  32   |   |   

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) (TSX:MAXR), a trusted partner and innovator in Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure, today announced it has appointed Colleen Campbell as its Chief Marketing Officer (CMO).

Campbell most recently served as Vice President of Marketing and Communications at Alion Science and Technology, a leading defense contractor specializing in AI, C5ISR, electronic warfare, cyber and military training solutions. She led marketing, media relations, advertising, communications, sponsorships and events for Alion’s three business groups.

Prior to that, Campbell was Director of Digital Strategy and Integrated Communications at Northrop Grumman Corporation, where she was responsible for global brand management, advertising, digital marketing and communications. At the Glover Park Group, she served as lead interactive strategist and the head of digital research, creating comprehensive online communications strategies and campaign measurement programs for global NGOs, Fortune 100 corporations and national trade associations. And as Vice President of Digital Strategy for Ogilvy Public Relations, she oversaw strategic planning and execution for federal accounts. Campbell has a bachelor’s degree in Political Communications from George Washington University and a master’s degree in Communication, Culture and Technology from Georgetown University.

In her new role as Maxar CMO, Campbell will oversee the company’s global marketing and communications strategy, including executive communications, internal communications, media relations, marketing initiatives, digital strategy and corporate reputation management. Her focus will be on business growth, customer retention, new market development, employee engagement and talent acquisition.

“We are excited for Colleen to join our Executive Leadership Team at such a transformative time for the company,” said Dan Jablonsky, Maxar CEO. “She brings a wealth of experience across the full spectrum of marketing domains that will be instrumental as we continue to execute our growth strategy and unlock value within customer applications from national security and intelligence to commercial mapping and navigation.”

“Maxar has an incredible legacy of leadership and innovation in Earth intelligence and space technology,” said Campbell. “It’s an honor to lead the marketing and communications organization, and I look forward to helping to chart a course for the company’s next phase of growth.”

Seite 1 von 3
Maxar Technologies Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Maxar Appoints Colleen Campbell as Chief Marketing Officer Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) (TSX:MAXR), a trusted partner and innovator in Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure, today announced it has appointed Colleen Campbell as its Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Campbell most recently served as Vice …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Virpax Pharmaceuticals Receives FDA Response and Guidance on MMS019
Tilray Acquires Majority Position in Amended MedMen Convertible Notes
Sea Limited Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Argo Blockchain Becomes First Climate Positive Cryptocurrency Mining Company and Releases Climate ...
NanoVibronix Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Stockholders Held Today
MedMen Announces Backstopped US$100M Equity Investment Led by Serruya Private Equity to Fund ...
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) on Behalf of ...
Brian Krolicki Appointed Chairman of Faraday Future’s Board of Directors
Procaps Group Appoints Patricio Vargas as Global Chief Financial Officer to Support Global ...
Retractable Technologies, Inc. Reports $36.1 Million in Operating Income for the First Six Months ...
Titel
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
Wish Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
FDA Approves Merck’s Hypoxia-Inducible Factor-2 Alpha (HIF-2α) Inhibitor WELIREG (belzutifan) ...
Palantir Reports 49% Revenue Growth; US Commercial Revenue Up 90% Y/Y
Sesen Bio Strengthens Executive Leadership Team as the Company Approaches the Potential Approval ...
Desktop Metal to Acquire ExOne, Cementing Its Leadership in Additive Manufacturing for Mass ...
Cresco Labs Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Titel
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Palantir Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
12.08.21Maxar Adds Two New Customers to Its Rapid Access Program for On-Demand Satellite Imagery Tasking
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
10.08.21Maxar Welcomes Colorado Governor Jared Polis and State Officials to Its Headquarters
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
04.08.21Maxar Technologies Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
04.08.21Maxar Extends its EnhancedView Follow-On Contract with U.S. National Reconnaissance Office
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
04.08.21Maxar Awarded Contract to Build New Satellite for SiriusXM
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
03.08.21Maxar Technologies to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
31.07.21Embratel’s Star One D2 Satellite Built by Maxar Performing Properly After Launch
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
29.07.21SiriusXM’s New SXM-8 Satellite, Built by Maxar, Completes In-Orbit Testing, Now Ready for Service
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
29.07.21Maxar Board of Directors Approves Quarterly Dividend
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten