Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Signs Joint Venture to Host Nationwide Solar Educational Events

Company Forms Non-Dilutive Partnership to Launch Educational Event Series Nationwide, Driving New Contractors to Join SIRC Subsidiary USA Solar NetworksEach Event Expected to Generate $1.5M in Recurring Monthly Revenue from SIRC Subsidiary USA Solar …

EL CAJON, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2021 / Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. (OTC PINK:SIRC), an integrated, single-source solar power and roofing systems installation company, announced today that it has signed a joint venture agreement with American Contractor and ContractorCoachPRO to market and produce elite solar educational events for prospective solar installers each month in key markets nationwide - which the Company expects could generate $1.5 million in recurring monthly revenue per event from contractors who join SIRC subsidiary USA Solar Networks.

American Contractor is a national media company that hosts the American Contractor Show, a hybrid of live and recorded segments to create a discussion around topics that help contractors grow and elevate their businesses by exposing them to amazing minds and the tactics used to grow. ContractorCoachPRO guides clients through systems and processes to take control of their business, experience explosive growth and achieve the financial freedom to pursue their dreams.

Under the terms of the agreement, beginning in September 2021 the partners will host complimentary monthly events in nationwide "solar friendly" markets affording the opportunity to contractors to either convert to or add solar to their business plan by joining USA Solar Networks, a subsidiary of Solar Integrated Roofing. The memorable two-to-three-hour educational seminar and bootcamp will also include elite networking opportunities. Revenue from the events will be generated both from contractors choosing to join USA Solar Networks as well as from business, sales and marketing educational videos.

"American Contractor and ContractorCoachPRO have become well-known brands that deliver entertaining, educational content aimed at coaching contractors and those interested in contracting," said David Massey, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. "Our partnership was a natural fit to introduce contractors to the benefits and opportunities of including solar products and services in their business plan through our USA Solar Networks subsidiary. With the growing capabilities spanning the SIRC family of companies, we believe that we can effectively cover all aspects of creating a best-in-class business platform for contractors looking to dive into solar under our umbrella.