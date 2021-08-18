checkAd

Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Signs Joint Venture to Host Nationwide Solar Educational Events

Autor: Accesswire
18.08.2021, 12:00  |  44   |   |   

Company Forms Non-Dilutive Partnership to Launch Educational Event Series Nationwide, Driving New Contractors to Join SIRC Subsidiary USA Solar NetworksEach Event Expected to Generate $1.5M in Recurring Monthly Revenue from SIRC Subsidiary USA Solar …

Company Forms Non-Dilutive Partnership to Launch Educational Event Series Nationwide, Driving New Contractors to Join SIRC Subsidiary USA Solar Networks

Each Event Expected to Generate $1.5M in Recurring Monthly Revenue from SIRC Subsidiary USA Solar Networks; New Events to be Held Monthly

EL CAJON, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2021 / Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. (OTC PINK:SIRC), an integrated, single-source solar power and roofing systems installation company, announced today that it has signed a joint venture agreement with American Contractor and ContractorCoachPRO to market and produce elite solar educational events for prospective solar installers each month in key markets nationwide - which the Company expects could generate $1.5 million in recurring monthly revenue per event from contractors who join SIRC subsidiary USA Solar Networks.

American Contractor is a national media company that hosts the American Contractor Show, a hybrid of live and recorded segments to create a discussion around topics that help contractors grow and elevate their businesses by exposing them to amazing minds and the tactics used to grow. ContractorCoachPRO guides clients through systems and processes to take control of their business, experience explosive growth and achieve the financial freedom to pursue their dreams.

Under the terms of the agreement, beginning in September 2021 the partners will host complimentary monthly events in nationwide "solar friendly" markets affording the opportunity to contractors to either convert to or add solar to their business plan by joining USA Solar Networks, a subsidiary of Solar Integrated Roofing. The memorable two-to-three-hour educational seminar and bootcamp will also include elite networking opportunities. Revenue from the events will be generated both from contractors choosing to join USA Solar Networks as well as from business, sales and marketing educational videos.

"American Contractor and ContractorCoachPRO have become well-known brands that deliver entertaining, educational content aimed at coaching contractors and those interested in contracting," said David Massey, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. "Our partnership was a natural fit to introduce contractors to the benefits and opportunities of including solar products and services in their business plan through our USA Solar Networks subsidiary. With the growing capabilities spanning the SIRC family of companies, we believe that we can effectively cover all aspects of creating a best-in-class business platform for contractors looking to dive into solar under our umbrella.

Seite 1 von 3
Solar Integrated Roofing Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Signs Joint Venture to Host Nationwide Solar Educational Events Company Forms Non-Dilutive Partnership to Launch Educational Event Series Nationwide, Driving New Contractors to Join SIRC Subsidiary USA Solar NetworksEach Event Expected to Generate $1.5M in Recurring Monthly Revenue from SIRC Subsidiary USA Solar …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Alfi’s Digital Advertising Tablet Rollout in Rideshare Vehicles Increases to 14 Major U.S. ...
Cinedigm Chairman and CEO Chris McGurk Highlights Positive Business Results and Outlook in Advance ...
Chinese App Companies have 3 Killer Advantages to Overtake US on the Charts
Inc. 5000 Names WeShield, an Optec International Subsidiary, as the 53rd Fastest-Growing Company in ...
TPII Purchases 25 Kubota Engines for Cold Weather eTower
Pennexx Builds a Powerhouse of Advisory Board Members Bringing over 100 Years of Executive ...
PEDEVCO Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Operations Update
Thermic Science Files 2021 Second Quarter Financials Ending June 30, 2021, Continuing to Bring the ...
Greenpro to Dividend SEATech Shares and Sets Shareholder Record Date
Pressure BioSciences to Expand on Recent Announcement of Over $1,000,000 in Orders Received by its ...
Titel
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Support.com Provides Update on Merger Transaction Process
Management Update
Sativa Wellness Group Announces First Quarterly Profit in Filing Q2 2021 Half Year Financial ...
ZincX Resources Announces Commencement of Trading on the OTCQB Market
Empower Clinics Provides Corporate Update On National Clinic Expansion
HIVE Blockchain Orders 1,800 High Performance Miners From Bitmain and Provides Biweekly Status ...
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Announces Agreement with Global Value Investment Corp.
Gratomic Signs Letter of Intent to Acquire 100% Interest in Brazilian Graphite Exploration Project
Kalo Gold Announces Name Change
Titel
Network-1 Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation With Hewlett Packard
Nuinsco’s El Sid Gold Project Achieves Two Milestones with Receipt of Environmental Permit and ...
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Support.com Provides Update on Merger Transaction Process
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Nationally Recognized Solar Engineering Completes a Second Feasibility ...
INCC Completes Acquisition of SoundTech AI, Inc.
AmmPower Corp. is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Zhenyu Zhang, Ph.D as Chief ...
HIVE Blockchain Announces Late Filing of Annual Financial Statements
Komo Plant-Based Foods Appoints Plant-Based Veteran Sherrie Bobojevic to Advisory Board
Linde Declares Dividend in Third Quarter 2021
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
17.08.21Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Announces Live Discord Investor Q&A on Thursday, August 19th, 2021 At 7:00 p.m. Eastern
Accesswire | Analysen
10.08.21Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Appoints CEO David Massey as Chairman of the Board; Advances Uplisting Strategy
Accesswire | Analysen
06.08.21This Week on MoneyTV with Donald Baillargeon, 8/6
Accesswire | Analysen
03.08.21Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Grows July 2021 Sales 600% to Record $10.5 Million
Accesswire | Analysen
27.07.21Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Announces Initiation of Share Buyback Program
Accesswire | Analysen
21.07.21Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Set to Acquire Home Improvement Marketing Innovator Approved Home Pros
Accesswire | Analysen