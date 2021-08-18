checkAd

Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. Announces Appointment of Larry Caughlan As General Counsel

CORONA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2021 / Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (OTCQB:ADOM) ("the Company") a provider of new zero-emission, purpose-built electric vehicles, today announced the appointment of Larry Caughlan as General Counsel, effective immediately.

Phillip Oldridge, Envirotech Vehicles' Chief Executive Officer commented, "On behalf of our Board of Directors and Management Team, I would like to congratulate Larry on his appointment and welcome him to Envirotech. As we continue our evolution as a public company, we're pleased to establish in-house counsel. With his contractual law and litigation experience, we look forward to Larry's advice and guidance as we continue to execute our growth strategy."

Mr. Caughlan previously served as Director of Client Relations at Sweet James LLP (f.k.a. Bergener Mirejovsky) where he oversaw a team of attorneys negotiating contracts, settlement agreements and insurance releases. Before that he was with Jacoby and Meyers where he managed personal injury cases from intake to settlement distribution, recovering more than $10 million and generating more than $4.5 million in attorney fees over a three-year period. Mr. Caughlan holds a JD from Chapman University and a BA from Utah Valley University.

About Envirotech Vehicles
Envirotech Vehicles is a provider of purpose-built zero-emission electric vehicles focused on reducing the total cost of vehicle ownership and helping fleet operators unlock the benefits of green technology. We serve commercial and last-mile fleets, school districts, public and private transportation service companies and colleges and universities to meet the increasing demand for heavy duty electric vehicles. Our vehicles address the challenges of traditional fuel price cost instability and local, state and federal environmental regulatory compliance. For more information visit www.EVTVUSA.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Statements made in this press release that relate to future plans, events, financial results, prospects or performance are forward-looking statements. While they are based on the current expectations and beliefs of management, such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations expressed in this press release, including the risks and uncertainties disclosed in reports filed by Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (ADOMANI, Inc.) with the Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are available online at www.sec.gov. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements, including statements containing the words "planned," "expected," "believes," "strategy," "opportunity," "anticipated," "outlook," "designed," and similar words. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, Envirotech Vehicles undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, changed circumstances or unanticipated events.

Contact Information
Investor Relations Contacts:

IMS Investor Relations
John Nesbett/Jennifer Belodeau
Telephone: 203.972.9200
Email: jnesbett@imsinvestorrelations.com

Envirotech Vehicles
Michael K. Menerey, Chief Financial Officer
Telephone: (951) 407-9860 ext. 1205
Email: mike.m@EVTVUSA.com

SOURCE: Envirotech Vehicles, Inc



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/660238/Envirotech-Vehicles-Inc-Announces-Ap ...

