PPK Investment Group, Inc. and MJ Harvest, Inc. Execute Non-Binding Term Sheet to Acquire Up to 10% of Weedsy

Non-Binding Term Sheet Also Includes Licensing Agreement to Market Weedsy Branded Products in Oklahoma and South DakotaLAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2021 / MJ Harvest, Inc. ("MJHI") (OTCQB:MJHI) announced today that MJHI and its portfolio …

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2021 / MJ Harvest, Inc. ("MJHI") (OTCQB:MJHI) announced today that MJHI and its portfolio company PPK Investment Group, Inc. ("PPK") recently executed a non-binding term sheet to acquire 10% of WDSY, LLC ("Weedsy"), a cannabis brand in California currently sold in over 50 dispensaries. The initial term of the agreement is proposed to be for 5 years and would be renewable at successive 5-year anniversaries of the agreement at the election of MJHI and PPK, provided certain performance objectives are met. Specific terms are intended to be included in a definitive agreement between the parties, subject to completion of satisfactory due diligence by the parties. Weedsy sells pre-rolled branded cannabis products packed with organic cannabis flower, kief and THC distillate throughout California.

Pursuant to the term sheet and pending a final binding agreement, MJ Harvest intends to acquire 10% of Weedsy through two tranches. The first tranche would be paid on the day the final agreement is executed. The price for the first tranche will be $200,000 payable in shares valued at the closing price of the shares on the OTCQB the day the agreement is executed. The second tranche would be paid in shares either on the two year anniversary of the execution of the agreement or in the case of a termination of the agreement by either party, on the date of the termination. The amount of the second tranche would be calculated as 10% of Weedsy 12-month trailing broad channel product sales generated by licensed distributors in all states, less the initial cash payment. The second tranche's terms reflect the expected growth of Weedsy products over the next 2 years.

As part of the non-binding term sheet and contingent on agreeing to a final binding agreement, MJHI and PPK will work in conjunction with Weedsy to market at least six Weedsy product lines on an exclusive basis in Oklahoma and South Dakota. Under the terms of the definitive agreement, Weedsy would provide PPK and MJHI with product formulations, manufacturing specifications, promotion, advertising methods and product design. The stated goal of both parties is to market and sell the brand in other states besides California, Oklahoma and South Dakota. The definitive agreement would grant MJHI and PPK the right of first refusal to expand the Weedsy brand into other states. Further, MJHI and PPK would pay Weedsy a revenue share fee of 10% of all net sales of Weedsy products sold by MJHI and PPK. MJHI and PPK would also be required to apply 5% of all net sales to marketing Weedsy products for the term of the agreement.