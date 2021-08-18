checkAd

Linde to Supply Green Hydrogen to the Semiconductor Industry

Linde to Supply Green Hydrogen to the Semiconductor Industry

18.08.2021
Linde to Supply Green Hydrogen to the Semiconductor Industry

Guildford, UK, August 18, 2021 - Linde (NYSE: LIN; FWB: LIN) today announced it has signed a long-term agreement with Infineon Technologies for the on-site production and storage of high-purity green hydrogen, alongside the supply of other industrial gases. It will be the first time green hydrogen is used in Infineon's semiconductor manufacturing process.

Linde will build, own and operate a two-megawatt electrolyzer plant at Infineon's Villach site in Austria. The plant will produce green hydrogen using Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) technology from ITM Power, which Linde will then purify to meet the rigorous specifications needed in Infineon's manufacturing process. The use of this high-purity green hydrogen is part of Infineon's plans to reduce greenhouse gas emissions at their Villach site.

Linde will also build, own and operate a compact air separation unit at the Villach site to deliver a reliable supply of nitrogen in addition to a bulk storage system to supply additional industrial gases to meet Infineon's expanding requirements. The new Linde facilities are expected to start up in 2022.

"Finding sustainable methods of manufacturing is essential to achieving our climate targets," said Thomas Reisinger, Board Member Operations at Infineon Technologies Austria. "By introducing an electrolysis system at the Infineon Villach site, we are equipping ourselves for the future by securing the essential supply of high-purity hydrogen while reducing our emissions."

"We are proud to work with Infineon to pioneer the use of green hydrogen in the semiconductor industry," said Veerle Slenders, President Region Europe West, Linde. "Linde has supplied Infineon for over 20 years and we are pleased to support our customer's sustainability initiatives through the use of technology and smart solutions."

Linde is a global leader in the production, processing, storage and distribution of hydrogen. It has the largest liquid hydrogen capacity and distribution system in the world. The company operates the world's first high-purity hydrogen storage cavern plus pipeline networks totaling approximately 1,000 kilometers globally, to reliably supply its customers. Linde is at the forefront in the transition to clean hydrogen and has installed close to 200 hydrogen fueling stations and 80 hydrogen electrolysis plants worldwide. The company offers the latest electrolysis technology through the joint venture ITM Linde Electrolysis GmbH as well as ultra-high-purity hydrogen supply solutions for the semiconductor industry.

