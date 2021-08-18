checkAd

Medallion Resources Adds Daniel Mamadou and Gabriel Alonso-Mendoza to Board

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medallion Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: MDL; OTCQB: MLLOF; Frankfurt: MRDN) – “Medallion” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce the addition of Daniel Mamadou and Gabriel Alonso-Mendoza to the Board of Directors (the “Board”). Both Daniel and Gabriel are long term, active participants and investors in the rare earth element industry, and bring extensive commercial and financial experience to the Medallion team.

“The addition of Daniel Mamadou and Gabriel Alonso-Mendoza to the Medallion Board is a key moment for the Company, providing a new level of financial and commercial capacity” said Mark Saxon, President and CEO. “Both Daniel and Gabriel have impressive records, and their contributions to Medallion’s strategy and growth are highly anticipated.”

Daniel Mamadou is the founder and executive director of Welsbach Holdings, a Singapore-based firm investing in the discovery and development of the metals and materials that are critical to the global energy transition. Prior to the formation of Welsbach, Daniel co-founded Talaxis Ltd, a subsidiary of Noble Group focused on the development of supply chains of technology metals and materials. He was the director of Talaxis from 2015 until December 2020. In addition, Daniel’s professional career has included senior roles at Deutsche Bank in London and Hong Kong, Goldman Sachs in London and as Head of the Corporate Solutions and Financing for Nomura Securities for the Asia-Pacific region. Daniel holds an MSc in International Securities and Banking from the ICMA Centre University of Reading and a BA in Business Management from ESIC-Valencia.

Gabriel Alonso-Mendoza co-founded Amvest Capital Inc. to support companies seeking growth capital within the natural resource sector. Throughout his career, Gabriel has raised and invested over $1 billion for companies in the mining and metals, oil and gas, and agriculture industries. Before forming Amvest Capital, Gabriel worked on the buy and sell-side ranging from analyst to junior partner. Gabriel graduated from the University of Miami with a degree in International Finance and Marketing.

Furthermore, Medallion announces the grant of 500,000 stock options to directors which are exercisable into common shares of Medallion at a price of $0.17 per common share in accordance with TSX Policy 4.4, and subject to the rules of the TSX Venture Exchange and the Company’s Stock Option Plan. The options have a term of five years and will expire on August 18, 2026.

