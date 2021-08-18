Coloplast A/S - Announcement no. 04/2021 – Interim Financial Report, 9M 2020/21 Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 18.08.2021, 12:00 | 33 | 0 | 0 18.08.2021, 12:00 | 9M 2020/21

Interim financial results, 9M 2020/21

1 October 2020 - 30 June 2021





﻿Coloplast delivered Q3 organic growth of 11% and 33% EBIT margin. Financial guidance narrowed

Coloplast delivered 11% organic growth in Q3. Reported revenue in DKK was up by 9% to DKK 4,835 million. Organic growth rates by business area in Q3: Ostomy Care 4%, Continence Care 5%, Interventional Urology 82% and Wound & Skin Care 17%.

The Chronic Care business was positively impacted by improving underlying growth in Europe as well as a lower baseline. Growth was partly offset by lower growth in new patients in the US due to COVID-19, in especially Continence Care, as well as distributor destocking due to a prolonged period of lower growth in new patients. Ostomy Care delivered a softer quarter in Emerging markets due to tender phasing in the Middle East and Russia. The tenders are confirmed for delivery in Q4.

During Q3, hospital activity increased as vaccines were rolled out and as a result growth in new patients within Ostomy Care normalised towards pre-COVID levels across markets. Growth in new patients within Continence Care is taking longer to normalise as expected, but the trend during Q3 was positive across markets.

The Interventional Urology business delivered a strong quarter driven by broad-based recovery in elective procedures led by the US and Men’s Health, as well as a lower baseline.

The Wound and Skin Care business delivered a solid quarter. Wound Care alone delivered 20% organic growth driven by Europe and China and strong contribution from the Biatain Silicone portfolio, as well as a lower baseline.

EBIT was DKK 1,592 million, a DKK 224 million (16%) increase from last year, corresponding to an EBIT margin of 33% which reflects efficiency gains and lower costs due to COVID-19, partly offset by continued commercial investments.

Diluted earnings per share (EPS) increased by 26% to DKK 5.88.



9M organic growth of 6% and 33% EBIT margin Coloplast delivered 6% organic growth year to date. Reported revenue in DKK was up by 3% to DKK 14,326 million. Organic growth rates by business area year to date: Ostomy Care 5%, Continence Care 4%, Interventional Urology 22% and Wound & Skin Care 6%.

EBIT before special items amounted to DKK 4,705 million, a 7% increase from last year, corresponding to an EBIT margin before special items of 33% against 31% last year.

ROIC after tax before special items was 43% against 45% last year, negatively impacted by last year’s acquisition of Nine Continents Medical. Diluted earnings per share (EPS) before special items increased by 17% to DKK 17.24. Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 2





