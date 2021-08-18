checkAd

Coloplast A/S - Announcement no. 04/2021 – Interim Financial Report, 9M 2020/21

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.08.2021, 12:00  |  33   |   |   

9M 2020/21
Interim financial results, 9M 2020/21
1 October 2020 - 30 June 2021


﻿Coloplast delivered Q3 organic growth of 11% and 33% EBIT margin. Financial guidance narrowed

  • Coloplast delivered 11% organic growth in Q3. Reported revenue in DKK was up by 9% to DKK 4,835 million. Organic growth rates by business area in Q3: Ostomy Care 4%, Continence Care 5%, Interventional Urology 82% and Wound & Skin Care 17%.
  • The Chronic Care business was positively impacted by improving underlying growth in Europe as well as a lower baseline. Growth was partly offset by lower growth in new patients in the US due to COVID-19, in especially Continence Care, as well as distributor destocking due to a prolonged period of lower growth in new patients. Ostomy Care delivered a softer quarter in Emerging markets due to tender phasing in the Middle East and Russia. The tenders are confirmed for delivery in Q4.
  • During Q3, hospital activity increased as vaccines were rolled out and as a result growth in new patients within Ostomy Care normalised towards pre-COVID levels across markets. Growth in new patients within Continence Care is taking longer to normalise as expected, but the trend during Q3 was positive across markets.
  • The Interventional Urology business delivered a strong quarter driven by broad-based recovery in elective procedures led by the US and Men’s Health, as well as a lower baseline.
  • The Wound and Skin Care business delivered a solid quarter. Wound Care alone delivered 20% organic growth driven by Europe and China and strong contribution from the Biatain Silicone portfolio, as well as a lower baseline.
  • EBIT was DKK 1,592 million, a DKK 224 million (16%) increase from last year, corresponding to an EBIT margin of 33% which reflects efficiency gains and lower costs due to COVID-19, partly offset by continued commercial investments.
  • Diluted earnings per share (EPS) increased by 26% to DKK 5.88.

9M organic growth of 6% and 33% EBIT margin

  • Coloplast delivered 6% organic growth year to date. Reported revenue in DKK was up by 3% to DKK 14,326 million. Organic growth rates by business area year to date: Ostomy Care 5%, Continence Care 4%, Interventional Urology 22% and Wound & Skin Care 6%.
  • EBIT before special items amounted to DKK 4,705 million, a 7% increase from last year, corresponding to an EBIT margin before special items of 33% against 31% last year.
  • ROIC after tax before special items was 43% against 45% last year, negatively impacted by last year’s acquisition of Nine Continents Medical. Diluted earnings per share (EPS) before special items increased by 17% to DKK 17.24.
    Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Coloplast A/S - Announcement no. 04/2021 – Interim Financial Report, 9M 2020/21 9M 2020/21Interim financial results, 9M 2020/211 October 2020 - 30 June 2021﻿Coloplast delivered Q3 organic growth of 11% and 33% EBIT margin. Financial guidance narrowed Coloplast delivered 11% organic growth in Q3. Reported revenue in DKK …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hexagon Digital Wave signs commercial service agreement to requalify Type-4 cylinders used for ...
Almaden Adopts Human Rights Policy
Grieg Seafood ASA: Q2 2021 EBIT of NOK 44 million
Brookfield Infrastructure Reminds Inter Pipeline Shareholders to Tender Before Offer Expiry at 5 ...
Decklar Announces Unit Offering Increase to Up to $5 Million
First Solar Breaks Ground on new $680m, 3.3 GW Ohio Manufacturing Facility
New Bodycam Footage of Officers Using WRAP’s BolaWrap to Help De-escalate Crisis Situation
Victory Square Technologies Provides Corporate Update as at August 17, 2021
Revive Therapeutics Signs Exclusive Worldwide License Agreement For Medicinal Mushroom Ganoderma ...
Euro Manganese legt Abschluss sowie Erörterung und Analyse des Managements (MD&A) für das dritte ...
Titel
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Launches Android and Apple iOS Crypto Trading Apps
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Proterra Releases Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Willis Towers Watson announces agreement to sell Willis Re to Gallagher
Combining Faurecia and Hella to create a global leader in fast-growing automotive technologies, ...
Huhtamaki reinforces its leadership position in emerging markets with the acquisition of Elif, a ...
Valneva Initiates Further Phase 3 Clinical Trial for its COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate
PureGold Reports Strong Start to Third Quarter and Provides Outlook for the Second Half of 2021
Willis Towers Watson selects Carl Hess as President and Future CEO
Enlivex: After Review of Phase II Data, Israeli Ministry of Health Authorizes Initiation of a Multi-Center, ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Transaction in Own Shares
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Grayscale Investments and CoinDesk Indexes Launch Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Fund and Index
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board