Coloplast A/S - Announcement no. 04/2021 – Interim Financial Report, 9M 2020/21
9M 2020/21
Interim financial results, 9M 2020/21
1 October 2020 - 30 June 2021
Coloplast delivered Q3 organic growth of 11% and 33% EBIT margin. Financial guidance narrowed
- Coloplast delivered 11% organic growth in Q3. Reported revenue in DKK was up by 9% to DKK 4,835 million. Organic growth rates by business area in Q3: Ostomy Care 4%, Continence Care 5%, Interventional Urology 82% and Wound & Skin Care 17%.
- The Chronic Care business was positively impacted by improving underlying growth in Europe as well as a lower baseline. Growth was partly offset by lower growth in new patients in the US due to COVID-19, in especially Continence Care, as well as distributor destocking due to a prolonged period of lower growth in new patients. Ostomy Care delivered a softer quarter in Emerging markets due to tender phasing in the Middle East and Russia. The tenders are confirmed for delivery in Q4.
- During Q3, hospital activity increased as vaccines were rolled out and as a result growth in new patients within Ostomy Care normalised towards pre-COVID levels across markets. Growth in new patients within Continence Care is taking longer to normalise as expected, but the trend during Q3 was positive across markets.
- The Interventional Urology business delivered a strong quarter driven by broad-based recovery in elective procedures led by the US and Men’s Health, as well as a lower baseline.
- The Wound and Skin Care business delivered a solid quarter. Wound Care alone delivered 20% organic growth driven by Europe and China and strong contribution from the Biatain Silicone portfolio, as well as a lower baseline.
- EBIT was DKK 1,592 million, a DKK 224 million (16%) increase from last year, corresponding to an EBIT margin of 33% which reflects efficiency gains and lower costs due to COVID-19, partly offset by continued commercial investments.
- Diluted earnings per share (EPS) increased by 26% to DKK 5.88.
9M organic growth of 6% and 33% EBIT margin
- Coloplast delivered 6% organic growth year to date. Reported revenue in DKK was up by 3% to DKK 14,326 million. Organic growth rates by business area year to date: Ostomy Care 5%, Continence Care 4%, Interventional Urology 22% and Wound & Skin Care 6%.
- EBIT before special items amounted to DKK 4,705 million, a 7% increase from last year, corresponding to an EBIT margin before special items of 33% against 31% last year.
- ROIC after tax before special items was 43% against 45% last year, negatively impacted by last year’s acquisition of Nine Continents Medical. Diluted earnings per share (EPS) before special
items increased by 17% to DKK 17.24.
