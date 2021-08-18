checkAd

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market Size Worth $7.7 Billion By 2028 Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global pulmonary arterial hypertension market size is expected to reach USD 7.7 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2021 to 2028. Increasing prevalence rates of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and government support for the development of orphan drugs are fueling the market growth.

Key Insights & Findings:

  • By drug class, prostacyclin and prostacyclin analogs are projected to witness lucrative growth over the forecast period. The sales of these drugs are anticipated to grow sharply in the future, primarily due to the growth expected in oral prostacyclin agents
  • North America dominated the PAH market with over 55.0% share in 2020. This is attributed to its supportive infrastructure for the development and distribution of high-quality therapies. In addition, the availability of reimbursement on PAH therapies support the market growth
  • Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at the fastest CAGR of 5.9% over the forecast period due to its large population base, rapid economic developments, and improving healthcare systems. Besides, the high burden of diseases such as HIV, which are responsible for the development of PAH, foster the growth of this regional market
  • The market is consolidated and competitive. Players enjoy the benefit of high entry barriers to other firms due to the high price interdependency

Read 132 page market research report, "Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Drug Class (Prostacyclin And Prostacyclin Analogs, SGC Stimulators, ERA, PDE-5), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028", by Grand View Research

The COVID-19 pandemic did not have much impact on the PAH market due to the normal demand for PAH drugs by the patients. All the market players reported positive growth rates in their year-on-year revenues from 2019 to 2020. However, the supply chains were disrupted to a certain level due to lockdowns in many nations globally. Overall, the impact was neutralized due to the continuous demand for drugs.

The cases of PAH are rising in the range of 100,000 to 200,000 per year. However, in the past few years, the occurrence of this disorder is intensifying due to the risk factors such as alcohol/tobacco consumption, HIV, sedentary lifestyle, smoking, and other idiopathic conditions.

