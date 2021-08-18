checkAd

Coloplast Q3 Organic Growth Misses Expectations; Shares Fall

Autor: PLX AI
(PLX AI) – Coloplast Q3 revenue DKK 4,835 million vs. estimate DKK 4,884 million.Q3 organic growth 11% vs. estimate 12.8%Reports lower growth in new patients in the US due to COVID-19, in especially Continence Care, as well as distributor …

  • (PLX AI) – Coloplast Q3 revenue DKK 4,835 million vs. estimate DKK 4,884 million.
  • Q3 organic growth 11% vs. estimate 12.8%
  • Reports lower growth in new patients in the US due to COVID-19, in especially Continence Care, as well as distributor destocking due to a prolonged period of lower growth in new patients
  • Q3 EBIT DKK 1,592 million vs. estimate DKK 1,583 million
  • Outlook FY organic growth lower end of 7-8%
  • Coloplast outlook reported EBIT margin before special items is now expected to be in the upper end of the 32-33% range
  • Coloplast outlook reported EBIT margin after items now expected to be in the upper end of the 31-32% range
  • Capital expenditure continues to be expected at DKK 1.1 billion
  • Shares down 2%


