Coloplast Q3 Organic Growth Misses Expectations; Shares Fall

(PLX AI) – Coloplast Q3 revenue DKK 4,835 million vs. estimate DKK 4,884 million.Q3 organic growth 11% vs. estimate 12.8%Reports lower growth in new patients in the US due to COVID-19, in especially Continence Care, as well as distributor …