Coloplast Q3 Organic Growth Misses Expectations; Shares Fall
(PLX AI) – Coloplast Q3 revenue DKK 4,835 million vs. estimate DKK 4,884 million.Q3 organic growth 11% vs. estimate 12.8%Reports lower growth in new patients in the US due to COVID-19, in especially Continence Care, as well as distributor …
- (PLX AI) – Coloplast Q3 revenue DKK 4,835 million vs. estimate DKK 4,884 million.
- Q3 organic growth 11% vs. estimate 12.8%
- Reports lower growth in new patients in the US due to COVID-19, in especially Continence Care, as well as distributor destocking due to a prolonged period of lower growth in new patients
- Q3 EBIT DKK 1,592 million vs. estimate DKK 1,583 million
- Outlook FY organic growth lower end of 7-8%
- Coloplast outlook reported EBIT margin before special items is now expected to be in the upper end of the 32-33% range
- Coloplast outlook reported EBIT margin after items now expected to be in the upper end of the 31-32% range
- Capital expenditure continues to be expected at DKK 1.1 billion
- Shares down 2%
