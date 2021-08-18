checkAd

DGAP-News Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF 2008

DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF 2008

18.08.2021 / 12:30
NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF 2008
RELATING TO
STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS PROPRIETARY LIMITED ("the Company")
(THIS NOTICE IS A REPEAT OF THE NOTICE RELEASED ON 11 AUGUST 2021 AS REQUIRED IN TERMS OF THE ORDER GRANTED BY THE WESTERN CAPE DIVISION OF THE HIGH COURT UNDER CASE NUMBER 16377/2020, AVAILABLE ON WWW.STEINHOFFSETTLEMENT.COM)


Capitalised terms used herein and not otherwise defined shall have the meaning ascribed thereto in the compromise that has been proposed by the Company to Scheme Creditors in accordance with section 155 of the Companies Act 71 of 2008, as amended ("Companies Act"), referred to as the Amended Proposal in Part B hereof ("Proposal"), and available at www.SteinhoffSettlement.com.

Part A - NOTICE OF MEETINGS

Notice is hereby given to Scheme Creditors that virtual meetings (collectively "Meetings" and individually "Meeting") are convened in terms of section 155(6) of the Companies Act for the purposes of considering and voting on the Proposal.

Please note that due to the restrictions on travel and physical gatherings in relation to the global COVID-19 pandemic, the Meetings will be held virtually and it will not be possible to physically attend the Meetings.

1 MEETINGS


The Meetings will be held on 6 September 2021 at the following times (South African Standard time):

1.1 the Meeting of the Financial Creditors will commence at 10h00;

1.2 the Meeting of the Contractual Claimants will commence at 11h00; and

1.3 the Meeting of the Market Purchase Claimants will commence at 13h00.

2 ATTENDING THE MEETINGS

 

2.1 Verified Scheme Creditors

 

2.1.1 For purposes hereof, a "Verified Scheme Creditor" is (i) a SIHPL Market Purchase Claimant who submitted claims to the Company prior to the Voting Deadline Date, and whose claims have been duly verified by the Claims Administrator, as communicated by the Claims Administrator to the Verified Scheme Creditor concerned by the issue of a SIHPL Claims Value Notification, (ii) a Contractual Claimant and (iii) a Financial Creditor.

