Leading Independent Proxy Advisors ISS and Glass Lewis Support Transaction Between HEXO and Redecan Shareholders, Recommend HEXO Shareholders Vote FOR the Transaction Resolution and Financing Resolution

Leading proxy advisors Institutional Shareholders Services and Glass Lewis recommend HEXO shareholders vote FOR the Transaction Resolution and the Financing Resolution at the upcoming Meeting of Shareholders

HEXO shareholders are reminded to vote by no later than August 23, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. (EDT)

HEXO shareholders who require assistance with voting can contact Kingsdale Advisors at 1-866-229-8263 (toll-free) or at contactus@kingsdaleadvisors.com



OTTAWA, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HEXO Corp (“HEXO” or the “Company”) (TSX: HEXO; NYSE: HEXO) is pleased to announce that the leading independent proxy advisors, Institutional Shareholder Services ("ISS") and Glass, Lewis & Co. ("Glass Lewis"), have recommended that shareholders of HEXO ("Shareholders") vote FOR the Transaction Resolution and FOR the Financing Resolution, in advance of the upcoming Meeting of Shareholders to be held on August 25, 2021. The meeting is being held in connection with HEXO’s definitive share purchase agreement (the “Share Purchase Agreement”) to acquire all of the outstanding shares of the entities that carry on the business of Redecan, Canada’s largest privately-owned licensed producer, for a purchase price of $925 million (the “Transaction”). The Transaction will create the Canadian market leader in adult-use sales.

In reaching its recommendation, ISS noted that: "The transaction makes strategic sense,” and that “The combined entity will possess market leading share in a number of adult use cannabis categories… allowing for HEXO to interact with and make its value proposition to a larger number of consumers across a greater spectrum of price points.” In supporting the Financing Resolution, ISS further highlighted that the “approval of the resolution will provide [HEXO] flexibility” with regard to how the Senior Secured Convertible Note due 2023 may be settled, “allowing for preservation of cash if necessary.”

Separately, Glass Lewis commented that “the proposed acquisition is consistent with the competitive, regulatory, economic and market conditions impacting the rapidly evolving global cannabis industry” and “…the proposed acquisition is strategically and financially compelling, and structured in a fair and reasonable manner for HEXO and its shareholders”. In its support for the Financing Resolution, Glass Lewis affirmed that “the proposed secured note financing to complete the transaction is in the best interests of shareholders.”