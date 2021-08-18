checkAd

Leading Independent Proxy Advisors ISS and Glass Lewis Support Transaction Between HEXO and Redecan Shareholders, Recommend HEXO Shareholders Vote FOR the Transaction Resolution and Financing Resolution

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.08.2021, 12:30  |  40   |   |   

  • Leading proxy advisors Institutional Shareholders Services and Glass Lewis recommend HEXO shareholders vote FOR the Transaction Resolution and the Financing Resolution at the upcoming Meeting of Shareholders
  • HEXO shareholders are reminded to vote by no later than August 23, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. (EDT)
  • HEXO shareholders who require assistance with voting can contact Kingsdale Advisors at 1-866-229-8263 (toll-free) or at contactus@kingsdaleadvisors.com  

OTTAWA, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HEXO Corp (“HEXO” or the “Company”) (TSX: HEXO; NYSE: HEXO) is pleased to announce that the leading independent proxy advisors, Institutional Shareholder Services ("ISS") and Glass, Lewis & Co. ("Glass Lewis"), have recommended that shareholders of HEXO ("Shareholders") vote FOR the Transaction Resolution and FOR the Financing Resolution, in advance of the upcoming Meeting of Shareholders to be held on August 25, 2021. The meeting is being held in connection with HEXO’s definitive share purchase agreement (the “Share Purchase Agreement”) to acquire all of the outstanding shares of the entities that carry on the business of Redecan, Canada’s largest privately-owned licensed producer, for a purchase price of $925 million (the “Transaction”). The Transaction will create the Canadian market leader in adult-use sales.

In reaching its recommendation, ISS noted that: "The transaction makes strategic sense,” and that “The combined entity will possess market leading share in a number of adult use cannabis categories… allowing for HEXO to interact with and make its value proposition to a larger number of consumers across a greater spectrum of price points.” In supporting the Financing Resolution, ISS further highlighted that the “approval of the resolution will provide [HEXO] flexibility” with regard to how the Senior Secured Convertible Note due 2023 may be settled, “allowing for preservation of cash if necessary.”

Separately, Glass Lewis commented that “the proposed acquisition is consistent with the competitive, regulatory, economic and market conditions impacting the rapidly evolving global cannabis industry” and “…the proposed acquisition is strategically and financially compelling, and structured in a fair and reasonable manner for HEXO and its shareholders”. In its support for the Financing Resolution, Glass Lewis affirmed that “the proposed secured note financing to complete the transaction is in the best interests of shareholders.”

Seite 1 von 5



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Leading Independent Proxy Advisors ISS and Glass Lewis Support Transaction Between HEXO and Redecan Shareholders, Recommend HEXO Shareholders Vote FOR the Transaction Resolution and Financing Resolution Leading proxy advisors Institutional Shareholders Services and Glass Lewis recommend HEXO shareholders vote FOR the Transaction Resolution and the Financing Resolution at the upcoming Meeting of Shareholders HEXO shareholders are reminded to vote by …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hexagon Digital Wave signs commercial service agreement to requalify Type-4 cylinders used for ...
Almaden Adopts Human Rights Policy
Grieg Seafood ASA: Q2 2021 EBIT of NOK 44 million
Brookfield Infrastructure Reminds Inter Pipeline Shareholders to Tender Before Offer Expiry at 5 ...
Decklar Announces Unit Offering Increase to Up to $5 Million
First Solar Breaks Ground on new $680m, 3.3 GW Ohio Manufacturing Facility
New Bodycam Footage of Officers Using WRAP’s BolaWrap to Help De-escalate Crisis Situation
Victory Square Technologies Provides Corporate Update as at August 17, 2021
Revive Therapeutics Signs Exclusive Worldwide License Agreement For Medicinal Mushroom Ganoderma ...
Euro Manganese legt Abschluss sowie Erörterung und Analyse des Managements (MD&A) für das dritte ...
Titel
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Launches Android and Apple iOS Crypto Trading Apps
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Proterra Releases Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Willis Towers Watson announces agreement to sell Willis Re to Gallagher
Combining Faurecia and Hella to create a global leader in fast-growing automotive technologies, ...
Huhtamaki reinforces its leadership position in emerging markets with the acquisition of Elif, a ...
Valneva Initiates Further Phase 3 Clinical Trial for its COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate
PureGold Reports Strong Start to Third Quarter and Provides Outlook for the Second Half of 2021
Willis Towers Watson selects Carl Hess as President and Future CEO
Enlivex: After Review of Phase II Data, Israeli Ministry of Health Authorizes Initiation of a Multi-Center, ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Transaction in Own Shares
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Grayscale Investments and CoinDesk Indexes Launch Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Fund and Index
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board