Kimco Realty Announces $500 Million ATM Equity Offering Program

Kimco Realty Corp. (NYSE: KIM) (the “Company” or “Kimco”) today announced the establishment of an “at the market” continuous offering program, pursuant to which the Company may offer and sell shares of its common stock, par value $0.01 per share, with an aggregate gross sales price of up to $500,000,000 through BofA Securities, Inc., Barclays Capital Inc., BMO Capital Markets Corp., BNP Paribas Securities Corp., BNY Mellon Capital Markets, LLC, BTIG, LLC, Citigroup Global Markets Inc., Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Deutsche Bank Securities Inc., Jefferies LLC, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Mizuho Securities USA LLC, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, RBC Capital Markets, LLC, Regions Securities LLC, Scotia Capital (USA) Inc., TD Securities (USA) LLC, Truist Securities, Inc., UBS Securities LLC, and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, as sales agents (in such capacity, “Sales Agents”) or forward sellers acting as sales agents for the respective Forward Purchasers (as defined below) (in such capacity, “Forward Sellers”). Sales of the shares of common stock may be made from time to time, as needed, in negotiated transactions, transactions that are deemed to be “at the market” offerings as defined in Rule 415 under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, by means of ordinary brokers’ transactions at market prices prevailing at the time of sale, including sales made directly on the New York Stock Exchange, or sales made to or through a market maker and sales made through other securities exchanges or electronic communications networks.

In addition to the issuance and sale of shares of its common stock through the Sales Agents, the Company may enter into forward sale agreements (each, a “Forward Sale Agreement” and, collectively, the “Forward Sale Agreements”) with Bank of America, N.A., Barclays Bank PLC, Bank of Montreal, BNP Paribas, The Bank of New York Mellon, Citibank N.A., Credit Suisse Capital LLC, Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch, Jefferies LLC, JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Royal Bank of Canada, The Bank of Nova Scotia, The Toronto-Dominion Bank, Truist Bank, UBS AG London Branch, and Wells Fargo Bank, National Association or their respective affiliates, each in their capacity as forward purchasers (the "Forward Purchasers"). In connection with each such Forward Sale Agreement, the applicable Forward Purchaser or its affiliate will, at the Company’s request, attempt to borrow from third parties and, through the relevant Forward Seller, sell a number of shares of common stock equal to the number of shares underlying such forward purchase agreement to hedge such Forward Sale Agreement. The Company will not initially receive any proceeds from any sale of shares of common stock borrowed by a Forward Purchaser or its affiliate and sold through the relevant Forward Seller. The Company currently expects to fully physically settle each Forward Sale Agreement, if any, with the relevant Forward Purchaser on one or more dates specified by the Company on or prior to the maturity date of such Forward Sale Agreement, in which case the Company would expect to receive aggregate net cash proceeds at settlement equal to the number of shares of the Company’s common stock specified in such Forward Sale Agreement multiplied by the relevant forward price per share, as adjusted pursuant to the terms of such Forward Sale Agreement.