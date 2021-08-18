checkAd

Canada Goose Launches Share Repurchase Program

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
18.08.2021, 12:45  |  17   |   |   

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (the “Company” or “Canada Goose”) (NYSE:GOOS, TSX:GOOS) today announced that the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) has approved a normal course issuer bid (the “NCIB”) providing for the purchase for cancellation of up to 5,943,239 subordinate voting shares of Canada Goose over the twelve-month period commencing on August 20, 2021 and ending no later than August 19, 2022. This represents approximately 10% of the 59,432,395 subordinate voting shares comprising the public float determined in accordance with TSX requirements as at August 6, 2021.

Canada Goose currently believes that the purchase of the Company’s subordinate voting shares under the NCIB is an appropriate and desirable use of available excess cash on hand, as part of its broader capital allocation strategy.

Canada Goose has not repurchased any of its outstanding subordinate voting shares under a normal course issuer bid in the past 12 months.

The NCIB will be conducted through the facilities of the TSX and the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) or alternative trading systems, if eligible, and will conform to their regulations. Subordinate voting shares will be acquired under the NCIB at the market price plus brokerage fees. Purchases under the NCIB will be made by means of open market transactions or such other means as a securities regulatory authority may permit. In the event that the Company acquires subordinate voting shares by other means as a securities regulatory authority may permit, the purchase price of the subordinate voting shares may be different than the market price of the subordinate voting shares at the time of the acquisition. Purchases made under an issuer bid exemption order will be at a discount to the prevailing market price as per the terms of the order. Furthermore, under the NCIB, Canada Goose may make, once per week, a block purchase (as such term is defined in the TSX Company Manual) at market price, in accordance with TSX rules. Canada Goose will otherwise be allowed to purchase daily, through the facilities of the TSX, a maximum of 64,002 subordinate voting shares representing 25% of the average daily trading volume of 256,010, as calculated per the TSX rules for the six-month period starting on February 1, 2021 and ending on July 31, 2021.

Seite 1 von 3
Canada Goose Holdings Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Canada Goose Launches Share Repurchase Program Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (the “Company” or “Canada Goose”) (NYSE:GOOS, TSX:GOOS) today announced that the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) has approved a normal course issuer bid (the “NCIB”) providing for the purchase for cancellation of up to …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Virpax Pharmaceuticals Receives FDA Response and Guidance on MMS019
Tilray Acquires Majority Position in Amended MedMen Convertible Notes
Argo Blockchain Becomes First Climate Positive Cryptocurrency Mining Company and Releases Climate ...
NanoVibronix Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Stockholders Held Today
MedMen Announces Backstopped US$100M Equity Investment Led by Serruya Private Equity to Fund ...
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) on Behalf of ...
Brian Krolicki Appointed Chairman of Faraday Future’s Board of Directors
Procaps Group Appoints Patricio Vargas as Global Chief Financial Officer to Support Global ...
Retractable Technologies, Inc. Reports $36.1 Million in Operating Income for the First Six Months ...
Flora Growth Signs Agreement To Acquire Industry-Leading Vessel Brand, Entering Luxury Cannabis ...
Titel
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
Wish Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
FDA Approves Merck’s Hypoxia-Inducible Factor-2 Alpha (HIF-2α) Inhibitor WELIREG (belzutifan) ...
Palantir Reports 49% Revenue Growth; US Commercial Revenue Up 90% Y/Y
Sesen Bio Strengthens Executive Leadership Team as the Company Approaches the Potential Approval ...
Desktop Metal to Acquire ExOne, Cementing Its Leadership in Additive Manufacturing for Mass ...
Cresco Labs Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Titel
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Palantir Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
11.08.21Canada Goose Reports Results for First Quarter Fiscal 2022
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
04.08.21Canada Goose Announces First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release Date, Conference Call and Webcast
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten