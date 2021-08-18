checkAd

Old Navy Democratizes the Shopping Experience for Women of All Sizes with BODEQUALITY

Old Navy is revolutionizing the shopping experience with the launch of BODEQUALITY. Beginning on August 20, Old Navy will redefine size inclusion, offering every one of its women’s styles, in every size, with no price difference.1 As a brand committed to the democracy of style, Old Navy will be the first value retailer to offer sizes 0-30 and XS-4X for all women’s styles at price parity.2 With this launch, the brand is reimagining the shopping environment in all stores and online to be more size inclusive, giving women everywhere the fashion and experience that they deserve.

New Store & Online Experience

Old Navy is transforming its fleet of over 1,200 stores and online shops into fully size-integrated shopping experiences. Every store will offer all women’s styles in sizes 0-28 merchandised together - no special sections. Stores will also offer new inclusive visual cues for shoppers, including mannequins in sizes four, 12 and 18, alongside new BODEQUALITY marketing imagery. Old Navy associates will play an important role in the revamped store model, participating in extensive customer-focused training to create an environment where every shopper feels they belong.

Online, the brand is merging its Women’s and Women’s Plus collections from the navigation menu to provide one size-integrated shopping destination for sizes 00-30.3 Women’s styles will be showcased on models in sizes four, 12 and 18, and shoppers can use a new toggle feature to select their preferred default model display size.4

“We saw an opportunity to meaningfully change the women’s shopping experience by making it more inclusive regardless of size,” said Nancy Green, President and CEO of Old Navy. “BODEQUALITY is not a one-time campaign, but a full transformation of our business in service to our customers based on years of working closely with them to research their needs. I’m proud of the collaboration across our Old Navy teams to evolve the retail experience for women.”

Updated Fit & Design

With the launch of BODEQUALITY, Old Navy reinvented its fit process and size standards to create the brand’s most democratic, comfortable, and consistent size run and fit ever. After years of extensive research, customer consultation and design reviews, Old Navy is proud to offer shoppers clothing that is fit for confidence and feels good on each and every woman as they are, no matter the size. Steps the fashion retailer implemented into their women’s fit and design process include:

