Sonoco ThermoSafe and Korean Air Launch Partnership to Lease Pegasus ULD Containers

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill., Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonoco ThermoSafe, a unit of Sonoco (NYSE:SON) and the leading global provider of temperature assurance packaging, and Korean Air, one of the world’s largest air cargo carriers, announced a global partnership agreement for the leasing of the new Pegasus ULD temperature controlled bulk shipping container. The agreement enables pharmaceutical freight forwarders access to Pegasus ULD containers directly from Korean Air. Korean Air and mutual clients will also have access to other Sonoco ThermoSafe containers as part of this agreement.

Sonoco ThermoSafe will support this partnership by adding ICN airport to its global service network. Services including ground handling, repairs, and preconditioning of Pegasus ULDs at ICN will be provided through Sonoco ThermoSafe’s global partnership with Unilode.

Sonoco ThermoSafe’s Pegasus ULD is the world’s first FAA and EASA-approved passive bulk temperature-controlled ULD container for pharmaceutical use, which enables it to speed through international air freight handling and customs processes at the lowest possible cost. With a focus on sustainability, the Pegasus is engineered with composite materials, offering a lighter solution that is also substantially more damage-resistant than traditional metal containers. Additionally, the Pegasus ULD contains a fully integrated, FAA-approved telemetry system, providing real-time, cloud-based data on payload and ambient temperature and key environmental factors, precisely synchronized with GPS location.

Bourji Mourad, who heads Logistics & Partner Management for Sonoco ThermoSafe’s Bulk Rental group, said, “Sonoco ThermoSafe is proud to again drive innovation in temperature-controlled container design with our Pegasus ULD. This new and exciting partnership with an industry leader like Korean Air will accelerate the adoption of the Pegasus ULD during the world’s most demanding need for pharmaceutical distribution.”

“Global shippers select Korean Air based on strict standards such as our global network, cargo capacity and experience in handling pharmaceuticals,” said Terry Park, Managing Vice President of Korean Air Cargo Business Division. “In this light, the partnership with Sonoco ThermoSafe will eventually elevate customer satisfaction as the two parties will work closely to meet market demand.”

For more information on the Pegasus ULD, visit thermosafe.com/pegasus-ULD to learn more.

About Sonoco ThermoSafe
Sonoco ThermoSafe, a unit of Sonoco (NYSE:SON), is the leading global provider of temperature assurance packaging for the safe and efficient transport of pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and other temperature-sensitive products. Sonoco ThermoSafe shipping solutions mitigate risk for customers and ensure product efficacy throughout the extremes of a supply chain. With operations in the Americas, Europe and Asia, Sonoco ThermoSafe has a vast product offering featuring industry-leading technology that encompasses refrigerated, frozen or controlled room temperature applications. In addition, Sonoco ThermoSafe's ISC Labs deliver individualized design and testing services and innovative packaging solutions along with qualification and validation services to meet all regulatory requirements. More information can be found at www.thermosafe.com.

About Sonoco
Founded in 1899, Sonoco (NYSE: SON) is a global provider of consumer, industrial, healthcare and protective packaging. With annual net sales of approximately $5.2 billion, the Company has 19,000 employees working in approximately 300 operations in 34 countries, serving some of the world’s best known brands in some 85 nations. Sonoco is committed to creating sustainable products, services and programs for our customers, employees and communities that support our corporate purpose of Better Packaging. Better Life. The Company was listed as one of Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Companies for 2021 as well as being included in Barron’s 100 Most Sustainable Companies for the third year in a row. For more information, visit www.sonoco.com. 

