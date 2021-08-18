Fury Announces Executive Management Change

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2021 / Fury Gold Mines Limited (TSX:FURY) and (NYSE American:FURY) ("Fury" or the "Company") today announces that Michael Timmins has resigned as President, Chief Executive officer and as a director of the …

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2021 / Fury Gold Mines Limited (TSX:FURY) and (NYSE American:FURY) ("Fury" or the "Company") today announces that Michael Timmins has resigned as President, Chief Executive officer and as a director of the Company, to focus on professional and family commitments, effective immediately. The Company also announces that it has appointed Tim Clark, a current director of the Company who also serves on the Audit committee, to the position of Chief Executive Officer and Director replacing Mr. Timmins. Mr. Clark brings 23 years of global capital markets experience with numerous major US, European and Canadian banks. Over the years, he has developed strong working relationships with Tier 1 institutional investors throughout the United States providing corporate strategy, and peer and financial analysis and insights on corporates within the materials, commodities and mining sectors. Mr. Clark holds a Bachelor of Economics from the University of Massachusetts (Amherst) and a Master of Business Administration in Finance and Accounting from Vanderbilt University.