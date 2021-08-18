checkAd

Brookfield Infrastructure Reminds Inter Pipeline Shareholders to Tender Before Offer Expiry at 5 p.m. Mountain Time on August 20th

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.08.2021, 12:59  |  36   |   |   

  • Inter Pipeline Ltd. (“IPL”) shareholders who tender to the Offer will remain eligible to receive IPL’s August cash dividend1
  • IPL shareholders are encouraged to tender well in advance of the August 20th expiry as your broker/intermediary may have a deadline as early as Wednesday, August 18th
  • Questions or Need Assistance? Contact Laurel Hill Advisory Group at 1-877-452-7184 or email assistance@laurelhill.com

BROOKFIELD, NEWS, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE: BIP; TSX: BIP.UN), together with its institutional partners (collectively, “Brookfield Infrastructure”) reminds IPL (TSX:IPL) shareholders to tender to its offer as outlined in the Fifth Notice of Variation and Extension dated August 6, 2021 (the “Offer”).

Brookfield Infrastructure remains confident that, at the August 20th deadline, we will meet the modified statutory minimum condition and be in a position to take-up and pay for all tendered shares.

IPL shareholders are encouraged to tender to the Offer as soon as possible to receive their chosen form of consideration shortly after take-up. IPL shareholders who do not tender their shares under the Offer, including under the mandatory 10-business day extension period, may not have another opportunity to sell their shares to Brookfield Infrastructure unless and until completion of any Subsequent Acquisition Transaction (as such term is used in the Offer).

Upon taking up and paying for shares tendered to our Offer, we will engage with IPL and its board of directors regarding a possible Subsequent Acquisition Transaction to acquire any remaining IPL shares that are not tendered prior to the expiry of the Offer. The timing and details of any such transaction will be released at a later date. 

Tender Instructions

IPL shareholders may elect up to 100% cash consideration, totalling C$20.00 per share of IPL without being subject to proration or 0.250 of a class A exchangeable subordinated voting share of Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, subject to proration.

Beneficial IPL Shareholders (IPL shares are held through a broker or other intermediary)

  • Contact your intermediary and provide them with your tender instructions. As intermediaries may have an earlier deadline to receive your instructions, IPL shareholders are encouraged to take-action well in advance of the August 20th expiry

Registered IPL Shareholders (IPL shares are held directly and not through an intermediary)

Seite 1 von 5



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Brookfield Infrastructure Reminds Inter Pipeline Shareholders to Tender Before Offer Expiry at 5 p.m. Mountain Time on August 20th Inter Pipeline Ltd. (“IPL”) shareholders who tender to the Offer will remain eligible to receive IPL’s August cash dividend1IPL shareholders are encouraged to tender well in advance of the August 20th expiry as your broker/intermediary may have a …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DSS Promotes Todd D. Macko to CFO
Allarity Therapeutics Elaborates on the Contents of the Meeting Agenda for the Extraordinary ...
Hexagon Digital Wave signs commercial service agreement to requalify Type-4 cylinders used for ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Q2 2021 EBIT of NOK 44 million
EVmo Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results with Record Revenue of $2.7M
Almaden Adopts Human Rights Policy
Euro Manganese legt Abschluss sowie Erörterung und Analyse des Managements (MD&A) für das dritte ...
Decklar Announces Unit Offering Increase to Up to $5 Million
Zivo Bioscience, Inc. Issues Letter to Shareholders
CEMATRIX to Host Investor Webcast on August 25, 2021
Titel
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Proterra Releases Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Willis Towers Watson announces agreement to sell Willis Re to Gallagher
Combining Faurecia and Hella to create a global leader in fast-growing automotive technologies, ...
Huhtamaki reinforces its leadership position in emerging markets with the acquisition of Elif, a ...
Valneva Initiates Further Phase 3 Clinical Trial for its COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate
PureGold Reports Strong Start to Third Quarter and Provides Outlook for the Second Half of 2021
Willis Towers Watson selects Carl Hess as President and Future CEO
Enlivex: After Review of Phase II Data, Israeli Ministry of Health Authorizes Initiation of a Multi-Center, ...
Media Advisory: Long-time energy partners Irving Oil and TC Energy strike a made-in-Canada agreement focused on ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Transaction in Own Shares
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Grayscale Investments and CoinDesk Indexes Launch Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Fund and Index
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board