Orogen Announces Spin Out of the Ball Creek Property

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2021 / (TSXV:OGN)(OTCQX:OGNRF) Orogen Royalties Inc. ("Orogen" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Board of Directors have approved the spinout of the Ball Creek copper-gold porphyry target located in the Golden Triangle, British Columbia (the "Ball Creek Project"), into a new company ("SpinCo") by way of a Plan of Arrangement under the British Columbia Business Corporation Act (the "Arrangement"). Upon completion of the Arrangement, the Company's shareholders will: (i) maintain their existing ownership of common shares in Orogen Royalties, that will continue to operate as an organic royalty and prospect generator in North America with its flagship Ermitaño and Silicon royalties, and (ii) gain new shares in SpinCo on a ratio to be determined, that will focus on the exploration and advancement of the 100% owned Ball Creek copper-gold porphyry project. Orogen will also retain a minority shareholding interest in SpinCo and a royalty in the Ball Creek Project.