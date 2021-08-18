CBD Life Sciences, Inc. (CBDL) Set to Present at the White Label Expo in Las Vegas

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2021 / Today CBD Life Sciences (OTC PINK:CBDL) through its wholly owned subsidiary, LBC Bioscience Inc. announces that the company is set to present at the White Label Expo in Las Vegas from September 1st to …

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2021 / Today CBD Life Sciences (OTC PINK:CBDL) through its wholly owned subsidiary, LBC Bioscience Inc. announces that the company is set to present at the White Label Expo in Las Vegas from September 1st to September 2nd.

The White Label Expo is the USA leading event for resellers of white label goods and will be home to 300 exhibitors, 200 seminars, multiple masterclasses and summits. The expo is designed to offer expert visitors the latest techniques and technologies in the industry aiming to encourage further sustainable growth in the sector. There will be an unbelievable number of white label products being showcased, ranging from cleaning products to sports products, and health products to toys. This is an amazing opportunity for CBD Life Sciences Inc. to take advantage of with a projected attendance of over 15,000 along with big distributors and other companies from all around the world. President & CEO Lisa Nelson states "This is a giant step for us as far as getting our products into other stores and making new connections and we couldn't be any more excited!" CBD Life Sciences Inc. is all ready to go and will be one of the main sponsors of the show and will be located at booth #8103 at the White Label Expo in Las Vegas on Sept 1-2nd from 10am-5pm.

CBD Life Sciences Inc. is getting close to its 3rd retail location along with a recreational marijuana facility. This will be significant as far as expansion and revenue go and CBD Life Sciences Inc. will keep the public informed moving forward.

