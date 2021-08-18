checkAd

Gaming Technologies, Inc. and Ortiz Gaming Announce Deal for Online Bingo Games in Mexico and Latin and South America

Autor: Accesswire
18.08.2021, 13:00  |  42   |   |   

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2021 / Gaming Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB:GMGT) ("Gametech"), a software platform provider and owner of the Mexico-based interactive regulated online casino and sports betting and gaming brand www.Vale.mx, …

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2021 / Gaming Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB:GMGT) ("Gametech"), a software platform provider and owner of the Mexico-based interactive regulated online casino and sports betting and gaming brand www.Vale.mx, announced today an ongoing software partnership with Ortiz Gaming to supply Gametech with some of the world's best online Bingo gaming content. The deal will initially cover Mexico with plans to expand to other parts of Latin & South America.

Felipe de Freitas, Global Head of Business and Operations at Ortiz Gaming, stated, ''Ortiz Gaming is one of the leading bingo game brands in the world. We are both excited and proud to be working together with Gametech on its Vale.mx brand, a solid trademark in the gaming world. The site has been very well designed and meets the requirements of Mexico's enthusiastic online bingo players. We love the site and are very excited about the sponsorship of Canelo Alvarez, who is the biggest star in the country. We believe Ortiz is an excellent addition to the Vale.mx game library."

Commenting on the announcement, Jason Drummond, founder and CEO of Gametech, stated, "This deal with Ortiz underpins our strategy to have the best and most popular localised game content on our platform. Importantly, many of the Ortiz mobile casino games are replicas of Ortiz' popular land-based casino games in Mexico and Latin & South America. We looking to a long and mutually beneficial relationship with the Ortiz team."

Gametech partnered with Big Bola Casinos, one of Mexico's largest licensed land-based casinos, under Big Bola's existing SEGOB license to launch Vale.mx in Mexico in March 2021. Big Bola is one of only 14 operators legally authorized to offer legal betting and online casino services in Mexico.

Vale.mx has many of the best new online premium casino games available, which can be enjoyed on mobile or via desktop. Vale.mx has surpassed more than 85,000 registered players and player registrations continue to increase by approximately 1,000 per day.

In May, Gametech announced a one-year endorsement and brand ambassadorship agreement with Mexican boxing champion and icon, Saul "Canelo' Alvarez, to help promote and endorse the Vale brand in the United States and Latin America. As part of that agreement, Canelo wore boxing shorts that prominently displayed the Vale logo during his super middleweight title fight against the WBO titleholder, Billy Joe Saunders this past May. The international endorsement deal with Canelo also includes TV commercials, advertising, and social media posts.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Gaming Technologies, Inc. and Ortiz Gaming Announce Deal for Online Bingo Games in Mexico and Latin and South America NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2021 / Gaming Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB:GMGT) ("Gametech"), a software platform provider and owner of the Mexico-based interactive regulated online casino and sports betting and gaming brand www.Vale.mx, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Alfi’s Digital Advertising Tablet Rollout in Rideshare Vehicles Increases to 14 Major U.S. ...
Cinedigm Chairman and CEO Chris McGurk Highlights Positive Business Results and Outlook in Advance ...
Chinese App Companies have 3 Killer Advantages to Overtake US on the Charts
Inc. 5000 Names WeShield, an Optec International Subsidiary, as the 53rd Fastest-Growing Company in ...
TPII Purchases 25 Kubota Engines for Cold Weather eTower
Pennexx Builds a Powerhouse of Advisory Board Members Bringing over 100 Years of Executive ...
PEDEVCO Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Operations Update
Thermic Science Files 2021 Second Quarter Financials Ending June 30, 2021, Continuing to Bring the ...
Greenpro to Dividend SEATech Shares and Sets Shareholder Record Date
Pressure BioSciences to Expand on Recent Announcement of Over $1,000,000 in Orders Received by its ...
Titel
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Support.com Provides Update on Merger Transaction Process
Management Update
Sativa Wellness Group Announces First Quarterly Profit in Filing Q2 2021 Half Year Financial ...
ZincX Resources Announces Commencement of Trading on the OTCQB Market
Empower Clinics Provides Corporate Update On National Clinic Expansion
HIVE Blockchain Orders 1,800 High Performance Miners From Bitmain and Provides Biweekly Status ...
Gratomic Signs Letter of Intent to Acquire 100% Interest in Brazilian Graphite Exploration Project
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Announces Agreement with Global Value Investment Corp.
Kalo Gold Announces Name Change
Titel
Network-1 Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation With Hewlett Packard
Nuinsco’s El Sid Gold Project Achieves Two Milestones with Receipt of Environmental Permit and ...
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Support.com Provides Update on Merger Transaction Process
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Nationally Recognized Solar Engineering Completes a Second Feasibility ...
INCC Completes Acquisition of SoundTech AI, Inc.
HIVE Blockchain Announces Late Filing of Annual Financial Statements
Komo Plant-Based Foods Appoints Plant-Based Veteran Sherrie Bobojevic to Advisory Board
Linde Declares Dividend in Third Quarter 2021
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Announces CEO Transition, Separation of Chairperson and CEO Role, ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units