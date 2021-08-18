Orchid Ventures Announces Highest Month of Sales Closed in Nine Months

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2021 / Orchid Ventures, Inc. (the "Company" or "Orchid") (CSE:ORCD)(OTC PINK:ORVRF) announces that the Company has already reached its highest month in closed sales since October 2020 only 18 days into August. …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2021 / Orchid Ventures, Inc. (the "Company" or "Orchid") (CSE:ORCD)(OTC PINK:ORVRF) announces that the Company has already reached its highest month in closed sales since October 2020 only 18 days into August. The Company reports over $545,000USD in sales closed so far for the month of August 2021. The sales come primarily from PurTec Delivery Systems product sales to cannabis companies in California, Florida, and Oregon. The Company reports that PurTec product sales are recurring in nature as the products are consumed by their customers and reordered regularly.

The company reports that the launch of Orchid in the state of California with their new Licensee Gold Flora has gone exceptionally well, as the onboarding process is complete and all current accounts are now being serviced by the Gold Flora sales and distribution company, RYL Distribution. They have also been adding new accounts on a weekly basis as they are realizing the popularity of the Orchid Brand and the desire for dispensaries to carry Orchid products. In addition to California, the Orchid Brand is also licensed for the state of Oregon. The company's licensee in Oregon, Tine Trading Company, has carried the Orchid brand for a year and results for year 1 have been solid with $4M in retail sales, but were impacted by the onboarding process and time required to get up and running independently and effectively. There still remains tremendous opportunity to expand and accelerate growth in this market. The company is currently working with the licensee on a Year 2 Business Plan, including investments in an expanded sales team and product portfolio that will be supported by more aggressive marketing.

The company is expanding within Gold Flora with the launch of their new PurTec Denali disposable vaporizer which they launched under the Gold Flora Naked AF line in August 2021. So far, given the strong retail response to the new line, the outlook for this product is positive. Gold Flora is seeing significant product acceptance across the retail spectrum and with early results for consumer offtake. Volume expectation and repeat orders are expected to be 25,000+ units on a monthly basis for the balance of 2021.

Foto: Accesswire

Pictured above: PurTec Denali disposable created for Gold Flora's Naked AF product line.

The new PurTec website launched yesterday along with the announcement of the Company's age-verification software, PurGuard, which is aimed to limit the usage of cannabis vapes by minors. The Company also launched marketing campaigns on over 1,000 websites yesterday after 4 months of developing multi-channel ad campaigns with an Arizona based ad agency.