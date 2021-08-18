checkAd

Ameresco Announces Joint Venture with Hannah Solar Government Services

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
18.08.2021, 13:00  |  35   |   |   

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE: AMRC), a leading cleantech integrator specializing in energy efficiency and renewable energy, today announced that it is entering into a joint venture with Hannah Solar Government Services (HSGS), a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) renewable energy company.

The joint venture was facilitated as part of the SBA Mentor Protégé Program, which helps eligible small businesses, known as protégés, gain exposure and win government contracts through partnerships with more experienced companies, referred to as mentors. By entering into a joint venture, HSGS will have the unique opportunity to grow as an energy provider by learning from the Ameresco team, which is comprised of an experienced group of government contractors.

Together, the pair will work collaboratively to bring cleantech solutions to the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) and other Federal agencies. The companies decided to enter a mentor-protégé relationship following HSGS delivering as a key subcontractor to Ameresco over the past 5 years on projects supporting the VA, the U.S. Army, and the National Aeronautics and Space Administration.

“Our relationship with Ameresco has evolved into a collaborative partnership built on a shared passion for this industry and a desire to develop increasingly innovative solutions,” said Col. R. David McNeil. “We appreciate Ameresco taking on this role as a mentor dedicated to educating our team as we continue to work together.”

Based in South Carolina, HSGS is a solar PV project developer and engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) firm specializing in the development, design, installation and maintenance of solar PV energy solutions. The group services a range of organizations from medium-scale commercial to large-scale utility solar energy projects.

“The strength of HSGS’s work and ability to deliver innovative solutions has made them a consistent partner of ours over the years, and we’re thrilled to expand our relationship with this joint venture,” said Nicole Bulgarino, executive vice president and general manager of Federal Solutions at Ameresco. “Working on Federal projects is always a rewarding experience, and we’re so excited to share our knowledge and expertise with a team eager to learn more.”

To learn more about the energy efficiency solutions offered by Ameresco, visit www.ameresco.com/energy-efficiency/.

About Ameresco, Inc.
 Founded in 2000, Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) is a leading cleantech integrator and renewable energy asset developer, owner and operator. Our comprehensive portfolio includes energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability and renewable energy solutions delivered to clients throughout North America and the United Kingdom. Ameresco’s sustainability services in support of clients’ pursuit of Net Zero include upgrades to a facility’s energy infrastructure and the development, construction, and operation of distributed energy resources. Ameresco has successfully completed energy saving, environmentally responsible projects with Federal, state and local governments, healthcare and educational institutions, housing authorities, and commercial and industrial customers. With its corporate headquarters in Framingham, MA, Ameresco has more than 1,000 employees providing local expertise in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit www.ameresco.com.

About Hannah Solar Government Services
 Founded in 2010 and based in South Carolina, HSGS is a veteran-owned business leading the way in global energy security by designing and building renewable energy and microgrid systems. HSGS specializes in project development, design, installation, and maintenance of commercial and utility scale solar PV, energy storage, and microgrid systems for government, commercial, and utility clients. HSGS’s breadth of experience includes projects that span the continental United States as well as overseas. HSGS has worked with Ameresco on several renewable energy projects over the past five years for multiple federal agencies including, NASA, GSA, Federal Bureau of Prisons, US Coast Guard, VA, and the DEA. For more information, visit www.hsgs.solar.

