KKR Supports 100 Small Businesses and Nonprofits in Latest Grants to Aid Global Economic Recovery
KKR today announced the recipients of the latest rounds of KKR Relief Effort grants awarded through two of the initiative’s cornerstone programs: KKR Small Business Builders (SBB) and KKR Grants. In the latest rounds, the KKR SBB program awarded $10,000 to 72 small business owners across 61 cities, 30 states and three countries. The KKR Grants program made commitments of more than $4.7 million to 28 nonprofits based in the US, UK, Singapore, Spain and Sweden.
Since launching these programs in response to the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020, KKR and its employees have supported 231 small businesses with direct support and grants of $10,000 each through the KKR SBB program. The KKR Grants initiative has provided more than $30 million in funding to 110 nonprofits whose missions align with supporting workforce recovery and development across communities and championing frontline heroes.
Given the continued challenges that face small business owners and communities around the world, KKR will continue to operate both the KKR SBB and KKR Grants programs into 2022. KKR has pledged an additional $1.5 million to support small businesses through its continued partnership with multichannel entrepreneurship platform Hello Alice and global partner GEN Global, bringing KKR’s total commitment to small businesses to $4 million.
“We continue to be inspired by the resilience and perseverance of our communities and small businesses and we are pleased to expand our partnership with Hello Alice and GEN Global. As we have already seen, the path to a global economic recovery is not straightforward and we plan to continue our KKR Relief Effort programs to support the high-impact organizations and businesses playing a critical role in rebuilding and strengthening our communities,” said Joe Bae and Scott Nuttall, Co-Presidents and Co-Chief Operating Officers of KKR.
The businesses in the latest round of KKR’s SBB program are 69% women-owned, 81% minority-owned and 24% owned by veterans or their immediate family members. To date, 74% of the small business owner recipients have said that KKR’s grant was pivotal to the survival of their business through the pandemic.
"The challenges facing small business owners today are unprecedented, and the environment in which they are operating in is changing every day as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to evolve. Yet small business owners across the country are finding unique ways to not only survive but thrive and we see that in the data. 50% of all grant applicants indicated they have introduced a new product or service in reaction to the challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic, an explicit demonstration of the entrepreneurial spirit that powers our economy," said Elizabeth Gore, Co-Founder and President of Hello Alice. "Through our strategic partnership with KKR, we have been able to provide small business owners with capital that we hope allows them to ensure the long term viability of their businesses."
KKR SBB and KKR Grants are available to organizations around the world with recipients selected on an ongoing basis.
About KKR Small Business Builders
KKR Small Business Builders is a grants-based program created to support small business owners who are struggling to navigate the challenges of the pandemic. KKR has joined forces with small business experts at Hello Alice and GEN Global to identify diverse and dynamic small business owners in need of assistance. Through SBB, KKR is awarding $10,000 grants to small business owners who will also receive support from KKR employees and the Hello Alice platform to help them better sustain their operations, maintain or create jobs and manage or pivot their business model. Small businesses can learn more at kkr.helloalice.com. The next round of applications will open in September.
About KKR Grants
KKR Grants is a global effort focused on identifying and supporting the most innovative and effective nonprofits whose missions are aligned with priority areas, including delivering immediate aid to vulnerable populations impacted by the pandemic, providing innovative pathways of workforce recovery and development, and supporting our heroes including teachers, first responders, essential workers and front-line medical professionals. KKR is supporting these organizations with financial grants and strategic support. The application for nonprofits is available at www.kkr.com/grants. The current round of applications is open until September 24, 2021.
About Hello Alice
Hello Alice is a free, multichannel platform that helps businesses launch and grow. With a community of nearly 500,000 business owners in all 50 states and across the globe, Hello Alice is building the largest network of owners in the country while tracking data and trends to increase the success rate for entrepreneurs. Our partners include enterprise business services, government agencies, and institutions looking to serve small- and medium-business owners to ensure increased revenues and promote scale. A Latina owned company, founded by Carolyn Rodz and Elizabeth Gore, we believe in business for all by providing access to all owners including women, people of color, veterans, and everyone with an entrepreneurial spirit. To learn more, visit www.helloalice.com, as well as Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Facebook.
KKR Small Business Builders Recipients
Jessica Adnani
Personalized Solutions | Scottsdale, AZ
Bakeer Al Mateen
Pen & Chisel Real Estate | Baltimore, MD
Stephanie Allen
Northgate Land Development | Baton Rouge, LA
Norman 'Akin' Alston
Engageable Designs Unleashed | Kent, WA
April Anderson
Good Cakes and Bakes | Detroit, MI
Pearl Bailey-Anderson
LA Pearl Beauty Emporium | Philadelphia, PA
Daniel Barat
Lakeview Rewired Cafe | Chicago, IL
Bril Barrett
M.A.D.D. Rhythms | Chicago, IL
Alisha Battle
Perfect Reflections Daycare | Blue Island, IL
Lindsay Bergman
Green Mountain Painting & Contracting |Fort Collins, CO
Nicole Broushet
The Vegan Nest | Worcester, MA
Pomai Brown
Pomai Entertainment | Waikoloa, HI
Tresalyn Butler-Sharp
Young Chefs Academy of Gahanna | Columbus, OH
Candace Carrillo
The Stillwell House | Tucson, AZ
Javier Castillo
Castillo's Restaurant | San Jose, CA
Galina Cherkas
Little People Preschool | San Francisco, CA
Christy Cooks
Lancook Transportation | Morrow, GA
Diane Cottle
Genanscot Services | Detroit, MI
Micah Crews
Gavin's Downtown | Harrisburg, AR
Maria Daniel
Tree of Life Adult Day Care | Miami, FL
Dr. Kristian Edwards
BLK + GRN | Upper Marlboro, MD
Rebecca Eseonu-Chukwu
Xcel |South Riding, VA
Dana Fisher Specialty Marketing, LLC
Dental On Location | Bountiful, UT
Matthew Foulds
The Eco Larder CIC | Edinburgh, Scotland
Hector Guadalupe
Unibody Fitness| New York, NY
Kyla Hanaway-Quinlan
Pawtuxet Village Café | Cranston, RI
Karen Harris
Orange Fox Electrical | Dereham, England
Nam Hoang
Freshroll | San Francisco, CA
Malika Jacobs
Kingmakers | Columbus, OH
TeOnya Johnson
The Heavy Hanger | Wichita, KS
Jasmine Jones
Prestige Play and Learn | Norristown, PA
Mark Kahn
Downtown Yogurt | Jersey City, NJ
Julieta King
Villa Mexico Cafe | Boston, MA
Micki Krimmel
Superfit Hero | Crestline, CA
Tammie Latrell Harris
Mezzo Agency | Atlanta, GA
Michele Liddle
The Perfect Granola | Victor, NY
Sophia Louis
Auntie Sophie's Daycare| Lancaster, CA
Desarae Marhofer
Beautiful You Skincare Studio | Pueblo, CO
Ivy Mellow
Ivy's Simply Homemade | Waterford, CT
Leydi Meza
Oregon Design Specialist | Portland, OR
Edith Morris
BigOak Country Company | Urbanna, VA
Lorraine Newton
Taste of the Caribbean | Capital Heights, MD
Jay Newton-Small
MemoryWell |Washington DC
Bryan O'Neill
Pilot Pipeline | New Hyde Park, NY
Jeana Parenti
Clovis Floral & Café | Clovis, CA
Tarasha Pearson
Pearson Pediatric Dentistry | Washington, DC
Dionne Presinal
Bronx Yoga Lab | Bronx, NY
Nur-E Rahman
Korai Kitchen | Jersey City, NJ
Sylvestra Ramirez
Physical Therapy of Milwaukee | Milwaukee, WI
Wesley Rankin
HiveBoxx | Seattle, WA
Mandy Reed
Reed Agency | Canon City, CO
Joyce Reed
Slow Burn Hot Chicken | Madison, TN
Christine Rose
4 Corners Yoga + Wellness | Dorchester, MA
Christian Santos
Movers & Co. | Lancaster, PA
Zaheda Sayed
Golden Eagle Shuttles | Lyndhurst, NJ
Marvin Scarborough
Foot Soldiers | Brooklyn, NY
Sasha Schwartz
Scribble Art Workshop Corporation |Wingdale, NY
Amanda Scotese
Chicago Detours | Chicago, IL
Kristin Sherman
The Learning Experience at Allen | Allen, TX
Gemma Sole
N.A.bld | New York, NY
Christine Staley
Magic City Hoagies | Minot, ND
Thomas Todd
Championship Martial Arts | Omaha, NE
Adriana Tucker
Bliss In Home Healthcare | Norfolk, VA
Akbar Vaiya
One Eyed Mike's | Baltimore, MD
Narendra Varma
Our Table Cooperative | Sherwood, OR
Arlene Wagner
Bub and Pop's | Washington, DC
Angela Wandera
FLORENA |Eden Prairie, MN
Zuzana Warner
Green Bench Cafe | Dublin, Ireland
Erin Westgate
Songbird Coffee & Tea House | Phoenix, AZ
Vaughn J Whitfield
Maximum Fitness | Walkersville, MD
Aaron Young
The Green Company | Detroit, MI
Lorena Zeilman
True Shine | Flagstaff, AZ
KKR Grants Recipients
COMMUNITIES
Support for food security, safe housing, public health, and crisis relief
Apex For Youth Inc.
New York, USA
Conservation X Labs, Inc.
Washington DC, USA
Women In Need
New York, USA
Her Justice
New York, USA
Off Their Plate
Boston, USA
Kids’ Meals
Houston, USA
TWC2
Singapore, SG
New Neighbors Partnership
New York City, USA
Peace First
Boston, USA
Samaritans
Ewell, UK
Special Olympics Northern California
Pleasant Hill, USA
The Jed Foundation
New York, USA
West Valley Community Services
Cupertino, USA
World Childhood
Stockholm, SE
OPPORTUNITIES
|
Support for innovative pathways of workforce recovery and development
|
Asociación Cultural Norte Joven
Madrid, Spain
Envision
London, UK
Girls Who Code
New York, USA
Hudson Guild
New York, USA
Rebuilding Together NYC
New York, USA
The Scholarship Academy
Atlanta, USA
Urban Alliance
Washington DC, USA
Vision y Compromiso
Los Angeles, USA
Right to Play
New York, USA
Start Small Think Big
New York, USA
HEROES
|
Support for teachers, first responders, essential workers and frontline medical professionals
|
Save the Music Foundation
New York, USA
BUILD
New York, USA
Global School Leaders
San Francisco, USA
STEM Library Lab
New Orleans, USA
