checkAd

KKR Supports 100 Small Businesses and Nonprofits in Latest Grants to Aid Global Economic Recovery

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
18.08.2021, 13:00  |  33   |   |   

KKR today announced the recipients of the latest rounds of KKR Relief Effort grants awarded through two of the initiative’s cornerstone programs: KKR Small Business Builders (SBB) and KKR Grants. In the latest rounds, the KKR SBB program awarded $10,000 to 72 small business owners across 61 cities, 30 states and three countries. The KKR Grants program made commitments of more than $4.7 million to 28 nonprofits based in the US, UK, Singapore, Spain and Sweden.

Since launching these programs in response to the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020, KKR and its employees have supported 231 small businesses with direct support and grants of $10,000 each through the KKR SBB program. The KKR Grants initiative has provided more than $30 million in funding to 110 nonprofits whose missions align with supporting workforce recovery and development across communities and championing frontline heroes.

Given the continued challenges that face small business owners and communities around the world, KKR will continue to operate both the KKR SBB and KKR Grants programs into 2022. KKR has pledged an additional $1.5 million to support small businesses through its continued partnership with multichannel entrepreneurship platform Hello Alice and global partner GEN Global, bringing KKR’s total commitment to small businesses to $4 million.

“We continue to be inspired by the resilience and perseverance of our communities and small businesses and we are pleased to expand our partnership with Hello Alice and GEN Global. As we have already seen, the path to a global economic recovery is not straightforward and we plan to continue our KKR Relief Effort programs to support the high-impact organizations and businesses playing a critical role in rebuilding and strengthening our communities,” said Joe Bae and Scott Nuttall, Co-Presidents and Co-Chief Operating Officers of KKR.

The businesses in the latest round of KKR’s SBB program are 69% women-owned, 81% minority-owned and 24% owned by veterans or their immediate family members. To date, 74% of the small business owner recipients have said that KKR’s grant was pivotal to the survival of their business through the pandemic.

"The challenges facing small business owners today are unprecedented, and the environment in which they are operating in is changing every day as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to evolve. Yet small business owners across the country are finding unique ways to not only survive but thrive and we see that in the data. 50% of all grant applicants indicated they have introduced a new product or service in reaction to the challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic, an explicit demonstration of the entrepreneurial spirit that powers our economy," said Elizabeth Gore, Co-Founder and President of Hello Alice. "Through our strategic partnership with KKR, we have been able to provide small business owners with capital that we hope allows them to ensure the long term viability of their businesses."

KKR SBB and KKR Grants are available to organizations around the world with recipients selected on an ongoing basis.

About KKR Small Business Builders

KKR Small Business Builders is a grants-based program created to support small business owners who are struggling to navigate the challenges of the pandemic. KKR has joined forces with small business experts at Hello Alice and GEN Global to identify diverse and dynamic small business owners in need of assistance. Through SBB, KKR is awarding $10,000 grants to small business owners who will also receive support from KKR employees and the Hello Alice platform to help them better sustain their operations, maintain or create jobs and manage or pivot their business model. Small businesses can learn more at kkr.helloalice.com. The next round of applications will open in September.

About KKR Grants

KKR Grants is a global effort focused on identifying and supporting the most innovative and effective nonprofits whose missions are aligned with priority areas, including delivering immediate aid to vulnerable populations impacted by the pandemic, providing innovative pathways of workforce recovery and development, and supporting our heroes including teachers, first responders, essential workers and front-line medical professionals. KKR is supporting these organizations with financial grants and strategic support. The application for nonprofits is available at www.kkr.com/grants. The current round of applications is open until September 24, 2021.

About Hello Alice

Hello Alice is a free, multichannel platform that helps businesses launch and grow. With a community of nearly 500,000 business owners in all 50 states and across the globe, Hello Alice is building the largest network of owners in the country while tracking data and trends to increase the success rate for entrepreneurs. Our partners include enterprise business services, government agencies, and institutions looking to serve small- and medium-business owners to ensure increased revenues and promote scale. A Latina owned company, founded by Carolyn Rodz and Elizabeth Gore, we believe in business for all by providing access to all owners including women, people of color, veterans, and everyone with an entrepreneurial spirit. To learn more, visit www.helloalice.com, as well as Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Facebook.

KKR Small Business Builders Recipients

 

Jessica Adnani

Personalized Solutions | Scottsdale, AZ

 

Bakeer Al Mateen

Pen & Chisel Real Estate | Baltimore, MD

 

Stephanie Allen

Northgate Land Development | Baton Rouge, LA

 

Norman 'Akin' Alston

Engageable Designs Unleashed | Kent, WA

 

April Anderson

Good Cakes and Bakes | Detroit, MI

 

Pearl Bailey-Anderson

LA Pearl Beauty Emporium | Philadelphia, PA

 

Daniel Barat

Lakeview Rewired Cafe | Chicago, IL

 

Bril Barrett

M.A.D.D. Rhythms | Chicago, IL

 

Alisha Battle

Perfect Reflections Daycare | Blue Island, IL

 

Lindsay Bergman

Green Mountain Painting & Contracting |Fort Collins, CO

 

Nicole Broushet

The Vegan Nest | Worcester, MA

 

Pomai Brown

Pomai Entertainment | Waikoloa, HI

 

Tresalyn Butler-Sharp

Young Chefs Academy of Gahanna | Columbus, OH

 

Candace Carrillo

The Stillwell House | Tucson, AZ

 

Javier Castillo

Castillo's Restaurant | San Jose, CA

 

Galina Cherkas

Little People Preschool | San Francisco, CA

 

Christy Cooks

Lancook Transportation | Morrow, GA

 

Diane Cottle

Genanscot Services | Detroit, MI

 

Micah Crews

Gavin's Downtown | Harrisburg, AR

 

Maria Daniel

Tree of Life Adult Day Care | Miami, FL

 

Dr. Kristian Edwards

BLK + GRN | Upper Marlboro, MD

 

Rebecca Eseonu-Chukwu

Xcel |South Riding, VA

 

Dana Fisher Specialty Marketing, LLC

Dental On Location | Bountiful, UT

 

Matthew Foulds

The Eco Larder CIC | Edinburgh, Scotland

 

Hector Guadalupe

Unibody Fitness| New York, NY

 

Kyla Hanaway-Quinlan

Pawtuxet Village Café | Cranston, RI

 

Karen Harris

Orange Fox Electrical | Dereham, England

 

Nam Hoang

Freshroll | San Francisco, CA

 

Malika Jacobs

Kingmakers | Columbus, OH

 

TeOnya Johnson

The Heavy Hanger | Wichita, KS

 

Jasmine Jones

Prestige Play and Learn | Norristown, PA

 

Mark Kahn

Downtown Yogurt | Jersey City, NJ

 

Julieta King

Villa Mexico Cafe | Boston, MA

 

Micki Krimmel

Superfit Hero | Crestline, CA

Tammie Latrell Harris

Mezzo Agency | Atlanta, GA

 

Michele Liddle

The Perfect Granola | Victor, NY

 

Sophia Louis

Auntie Sophie's Daycare| Lancaster, CA

 

Desarae Marhofer

Beautiful You Skincare Studio | Pueblo, CO

 

Ivy Mellow

Ivy's Simply Homemade | Waterford, CT

 

Leydi Meza

Oregon Design Specialist | Portland, OR

 

Edith Morris

BigOak Country Company | Urbanna, VA

 

Lorraine Newton

Taste of the Caribbean | Capital Heights, MD

 

Jay Newton-Small

MemoryWell |Washington DC

 

Bryan O'Neill

Pilot Pipeline | New Hyde Park, NY

 

Jeana Parenti

Clovis Floral & Café | Clovis, CA

 

Tarasha Pearson

Pearson Pediatric Dentistry | Washington, DC

 

Dionne Presinal

Bronx Yoga Lab | Bronx, NY

 

Nur-E Rahman

Korai Kitchen | Jersey City, NJ

 

Sylvestra Ramirez

Physical Therapy of Milwaukee | Milwaukee, WI

 

Wesley Rankin

HiveBoxx | Seattle, WA

 

Mandy Reed

Reed Agency | Canon City, CO

 

Joyce Reed

Slow Burn Hot Chicken | Madison, TN

  

Christine Rose

4 Corners Yoga + Wellness | Dorchester, MA

 

Christian Santos

Movers & Co. | Lancaster, PA

 

Zaheda Sayed

Golden Eagle Shuttles | Lyndhurst, NJ

 

Marvin Scarborough

Foot Soldiers | Brooklyn, NY

 

Sasha Schwartz

Scribble Art Workshop Corporation |Wingdale, NY

 

Amanda Scotese

Chicago Detours | Chicago, IL

 

Kristin Sherman

The Learning Experience at Allen | Allen, TX

 

Gemma Sole

N.A.bld | New York, NY

 

Christine Staley

Magic City Hoagies | Minot, ND

 

Thomas Todd

Championship Martial Arts | Omaha, NE

 

Adriana Tucker

Bliss In Home Healthcare | Norfolk, VA

 

Akbar Vaiya

One Eyed Mike's | Baltimore, MD

 

Narendra Varma

Our Table Cooperative | Sherwood, OR

 

Arlene Wagner

Bub and Pop's | Washington, DC

 

Angela Wandera

FLORENA |Eden Prairie, MN

 

Zuzana Warner

Green Bench Cafe | Dublin, Ireland

 

Erin Westgate

Songbird Coffee & Tea House | Phoenix, AZ

 

Vaughn J Whitfield

Maximum Fitness | Walkersville, MD

Aaron Young

The Green Company | Detroit, MI

 

Lorena Zeilman

True Shine | Flagstaff, AZ

KKR Grants Recipients

COMMUNITIES

Support for food security, safe housing, public health, and crisis relief

 

Apex For Youth Inc.

New York, USA

 

Conservation X Labs, Inc.

Washington DC, USA

 

Women In Need

New York, USA

 

Her Justice

New York, USA

 

Off Their Plate

Boston, USA

 

Kids’ Meals

Houston, USA

 

TWC2

Singapore, SG

 

New Neighbors Partnership

New York City, USA

 

Peace First

Boston, USA

 

Samaritans

Ewell, UK

 

Special Olympics Northern California

Pleasant Hill, USA

 

The Jed Foundation

New York, USA

 

West Valley Community Services

Cupertino, USA

 

World Childhood

Stockholm, SE

OPPORTUNITIES

Support for innovative pathways of workforce recovery and development

 

Asociación Cultural Norte Joven

Madrid, Spain

 

Envision

London, UK

 

Girls Who Code

New York, USA

 

Hudson Guild

New York, USA

 

Rebuilding Together NYC

New York, USA

 

The Scholarship Academy

Atlanta, USA

 

Urban Alliance

Washington DC, USA

 

Vision y Compromiso

Los Angeles, USA

 

Right to Play

New York, USA

 

Start Small Think Big

New York, USA

HEROES

Support for teachers, first responders, essential workers and frontline medical professionals

 

Save the Music Foundation

New York, USA

 

BUILD

New York, USA

 

Global School Leaders

San Francisco, USA

 

STEM Library Lab

New Orleans, USA

About KKR

KKR is a leading global investment firm that offers alternative asset management and capital markets and insurance solutions. KKR aims to generate attractive investment returns by following a patient and disciplined investment approach, employing world-class people, and supporting growth in its portfolio companies and communities. KKR sponsors investment funds that invest in private equity, credit and real assets and has strategic partners that manage hedge funds. KKR’s insurance subsidiaries offer retirement, life and reinsurance products under the management of The Global Atlantic Financial Group. References to KKR’s investments may include the activities of its sponsored funds and insurance subsidiaries. For additional information about KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR), please visit KKR’s website at www.kkr.com and on Twitter @KKR_Co.

KKR Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

KKR Supports 100 Small Businesses and Nonprofits in Latest Grants to Aid Global Economic Recovery KKR today announced the recipients of the latest rounds of KKR Relief Effort grants awarded through two of the initiative’s cornerstone programs: KKR Small Business Builders (SBB) and KKR Grants. In the latest rounds, the KKR SBB program awarded …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Virpax Pharmaceuticals Receives FDA Response and Guidance on MMS019
Tilray Acquires Majority Position in Amended MedMen Convertible Notes
Argo Blockchain Becomes First Climate Positive Cryptocurrency Mining Company and Releases Climate ...
NanoVibronix Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Stockholders Held Today
MedMen Announces Backstopped US$100M Equity Investment Led by Serruya Private Equity to Fund ...
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) on Behalf of ...
Brian Krolicki Appointed Chairman of Faraday Future’s Board of Directors
NextGen Healthcare Announces Two New Directors to Join the Board and the Retirement of Director ...
Procaps Group Appoints Patricio Vargas as Global Chief Financial Officer to Support Global ...
Retractable Technologies, Inc. Reports $36.1 Million in Operating Income for the First Six Months ...
Titel
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
Wish Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
FDA Approves Merck’s Hypoxia-Inducible Factor-2 Alpha (HIF-2α) Inhibitor WELIREG (belzutifan) ...
Palantir Reports 49% Revenue Growth; US Commercial Revenue Up 90% Y/Y
Desktop Metal to Acquire ExOne, Cementing Its Leadership in Additive Manufacturing for Mass ...
Virpax Pharmaceuticals Receives FDA Response and Guidance on MMS019
Cresco Labs Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Titel
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Palantir Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
17.08.21KKR to Sell Industrial Real Estate Portfolio to Oxford Properties for $2.2 Billion
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
11.08.21KKR Income Opportunities Fund to Hold Investor Call for the Second Quarter 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
09.08.21KKR Grows Industrial Footprint in Denver with Purchase of Park 70
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
03.08.21Good News bei... KKR: AuM annähernd verdoppelt, Gewinn je Aktie fast verdreifacht
Michael C. Kissig | Kommentare
03.08.21KKR & Co. Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
02.08.21KKR Acquires HQ @ First in Silicon Valley
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
02.08.21KKR Expands Real Estate Industrial Portfolio in Inland Empire with a New Acquisition
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
28.07.21Sapphiros, a Next-Generation Diagnostics Platform, Announces Executive Appointments
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
27.07.21Optiv Security’s Zero Trust Readiness Assessment Helps Clients Strengthen Their Network Infrastructure
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
26.07.21KKR Acquires Three Self-Storage Facilities in Austin and Nashville
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten