C2C Gold Announces Completion of Central Newfoundland Phase 1 Soil Sampling Program; Receipt of Drilling Permits

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C2C Gold Corp. (CSE: CTOC; OTCQB:CTCGF) (the “Company” or “C2C”) is pleased to provide an update on exploration activities across the Company’s Newfoundland projects which include:

  • A total of 12,000+ soil samples and 120 rock samples were collected from the Badger, Millertown and Barrens Lake properties;
  • A 9,720 line km high resolution aeromagnetic VLF-EM airborne survey and LIDAR (light detection remote sensing survey);
  • receipt of drill permits and a contract for a dedicated reverse circulation drill for the Badger, Millertown, and Barrens Lake properties;
  • Confirmation of funding from the Government of Newfoundland & Labrador’s Junior Exploration Assistance Program.

Additionally, the Company is presently compiling data and preparing for field programs on the new South Tally and Lake Douglas properties. A GT Probe Program is scheduled at the Millertown and Barrens Lake projects.

“We are extremely pleased with the volume and fieldwork progress to date and once again would like to thank our field crews and supportive local supply and service providers,” said Lori Walton, Chief Executive Officer of C2C Gold Corp. “ C2C acknowledges its deep appreciation for the excellent geologic database supported by the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador and acknowledges the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador’s financial support of the 2021 exploration program through the Junior Exploration Assistance Program.”

Soil and Rock Geochemistry Fieldwork
A total of 12,653 soil samples have been collected to date from the Badger (941 soil samples), Millertown (8,436 soil samples), and Barrens Lake (3,276 samples) properties by a locally hired and trained soil sampling crew from GroundTruth Exploration. Soil grid locations were selected based on structure, prior till or soil sampling, rock lithology, and access. A total of 120 rock samples are collected to date from the Company’s properties. Phase Two soil sampling and surface fieldwork will largely focus on the Company’s new South Tally and Lake Douglas properties. Further information on sampling and laboratories will be provided when results are available.

