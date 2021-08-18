checkAd

Atlas Awarded $8 Million Construction Engineering and Inspection Contract from the Texas Department of Transportation

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATCX) (“Atlas” or the “Company”), a leading infrastructure and environmental services provider, announced the award of an $8 million contract from the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) for Construction Engineering and Inspection (CEI) services. This five-year contract will support the TxDOT’s Odessa District, which includes Andrews, Crane, Ector, Loving, Martin, Midland, Pecos, Reeves, Terrell, Upton, Ward and Winkler.

“We are extremely proud of our continued partnership with TxDOT and that we will continue to provide quality CEI services as we have since 2016,” said Atlas Chief Growth Officer, Priya Jain. “Atlas’ investment and growth in providing quality assurance for CEI services is a testament to our focus on helping our clients safely improve and maintain critical infrastructure projects, especially within the nation’s largest energy production zone.”

Under TxDOT’s oversight, Atlas will assist in managing construction of specific operations and provide Engineer Led Inspection Teams (ELIT) to perform various CEI services. It is expected at the time of the solicitation that work will be primarily in the Odessa district, but work may be required in other districts. Specific work may include day-to-day management of construction inspection, material testing, record keeping and documentation and overall project management for construction activities on strategically selected projects. Odessa District plans, designs, builds, operates and maintains the state transportation system. The Odessa District oversees approximately 8,226 lane miles of roadway, employs 286 employees and has nearly $500 million in construction letting and maintenance expenditures.   

Atlas has been providing CEI services in the Odessa District since 2016. This is the fifth prime CEI contract for West Texas and the third for the Odessa District.  To date, Atlas has managed the construction engineering, inspection, material testing, or document control for almost $277 million of projects in West Texas, $175 million of which were in the Odessa District.

About Atlas Technical Consultants
Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Atlas is a leading provider of Environmental Solutions (ENV), Testing, Inspection & Certification (TIC), Engineering & Design (E&D), and Program, Construction, and Quality Management (PCQM) services. Under the name Atlas Technical Consultants, we offer solutions to public and private sector clients in the transportation, commercial, water, government, education, and industrial markets. With approximately 3,600 employees and a nationwide footprint, Atlas provides a broad range of mission-critical technical services, helping clients test, inspect, certify, plan, design, and manage a wide variety of projects across diverse end markets. For more information, go to https://www.oneatlas.com.

